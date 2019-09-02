You are here

UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless

A family checks their documents outside a National Register of Citizens (NRC) center on the eve of the release of the final NRC draft in Gauhati, India, on Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Updated 02 September 2019
  • About 31.1 million people were included on the list Assam’s government released Saturday, omitting 1.9 million
BERLIN: The UN’s top refugee official urged India to ensure no one is left stateless by the exclusion of nearly 2 million people from a citizenship list in Assam state.
“Any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness,” Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, said in a statement issued Sunday in Geneva.
He urged India to ensure no one ends up stateless, “including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process.”
About 31.1 million people were included on the list Assam’s government released Saturday, omitting 1.9 million. The list — known as the National Register of Citizens, or NRC — is unique to Assam state, in India’s far northeast bordering Bangladesh.
The government has said it compiled the list to detect and deport undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh but has also clarified that those left off the final citizenship list won’t be declared foreigners.
It’s unclear what happens next. Those left off the list can appeal to unique tribunals, but if they lose, they could be sent to detention centers being set up by the government.

Japan ‘to set up police unit’ for disputed islands

  • NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands
  • Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets
Tokyo: Japan will launch a special police unit equipped with submachine guns and helicopters to patrol disputed isles in the East China Sea — a source of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, according to police and media.

The deployment near the tiny islands known as the “Senkakus” in Japanese and the “Diaoyu” in Chinese could take place early next year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. The National Police Agency said it had put in a budget request for an additional 159 officers to head off “ilegal landings on remote islands by armed groups.” NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands.

However, extra jets from the Japan Coast Guard were deployed in 2018 to patrol the islands, where a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted earlier last year. The uninhabited islets are at the center of a festering row between Tokyo and Beijing, which is also involved in a widening dispute with several Southeast Asian countries over islands in the South China Sea.

The Japanese government has long complained about China’s routine dispatch of coast guard ships to waters surrounding the islands. Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets.

