New Hajj accommodation rules focus on readiness, safety, service quality

RIYADH: The Ministry of Tourism has approved updates to regulations governing Hajj season accommodation, licensing and classification standards, and violations applicable to facilities hosting pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.

The updates are intended to improve facilities’ readiness, enhance service quality, and regulate operations ahead of the 2027 Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ministry spokesperson Nasr Alansari said the updates strengthen the regulatory and operational framework and ensure facilities are fully prepared before receiving pilgrims.

He added that the requirements include verifying operational readiness, meeting safety and maintenance standards, ensuring essential services, and complying with operational requirements to provide pilgrims with a safe and well-organized stay.

The standards classify Hajj accommodation facilities as economy or first class, with specific requirements for each. They cover common areas, rooms, reception areas, cleanliness, maintenance, and guest services.

They also provide for inspections and oversight before licensing, before operations begin, and throughout the operational period, to enhance compliance and service quality.

The ministry said hosting pilgrims is a “shared national responsibility” that reflects a long-standing legacy spanning hundreds of years. It has therefore developed standards for Hajj season accommodation facilities to improve service quality, provide pilgrims with a safe and enriching hospitality experience, and reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving pilgrims.

More than 1.7 million pilgrims performed Hajj in 2026, according to the General Authority for Statistics, including 1,546,655 pilgrims from abroad and 160,646 citizens and residents from within the Kingdom.

The ministry’s efforts build on expanded monitoring last season. In April, it said it conducted more than 19,000 inspections of hospitality facilities and temporary pilgrim accommodations in Makkah and Madinah during Hajj.

This included more than 11,000 inspections in Makkah and 5,000 in Madinah, along with about 3,000 visits to assess temporary housing compliance and service quality.

Field teams also conducted more than 3,300 “awareness visits” to promote compliance with quality standards and licensing requirements. Pilgrims were directed to the Unified Tourism Center (930) for inquiries and feedback.

Earlier, the ministry launched a smart accommodation service to improve pilgrim-housing distribution. The service includes real-time arrival tracking, occupancy indicators and automated verification to reduce waiting times.

The ministry urged those seeking licenses for Hajj 2027 accommodation facilities to meet the requirements early, complete maintenance and preparations, and submit their license applications.