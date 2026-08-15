Saudi Arabia honors Nepali man who defended mosque against attackers

JEDDAH: When a video of a disabled Muslim man defending a mosque in Nepal began circulating on social media, he could hardly have imagined that his moment of courage would eventually take him to Makkah to perform Umrah.

The story dates back to late January, when a widely circulated video showed a Muslim man with one leg, using a crutch and holding a stick as he confronted a crowd attempting to attack a mosque in Nepal’s Rautahat district.

The footage touched people across the Islamic world, while Saudi activists launched a campaign trying to find the man behind the viral video.

Their search eventually succeeded, opening the door to an unforgettable journey for the Nepali man Sheikh Rahemullah, from Rampur, who never expected where he would perform Umrah, be honored for his courage and receive an offer of help that could change his life.

On Aug. 5, 2026, the man arrived in Saudi Arabia with his parents to perform Umrah in Makkah, on a trip sponsored by Saudi donors and organizers in appreciation of his stance in defending the mosque.

The 32-year-old Rahemullah and his parents were welcomed by Saudis and residents of Makkah with gifts and genuine kindness during his stay while performing Umrah.







Sheikh Rahemullah with his mother in Makkah on a trip sponsored by Saudi donors and organizers in appreciation of his stance in defending the mosque. (Supplied)



The initiative extended beyond bringing him to perform Umrah, with Bader Association also undertaking to provide him with a prosthetic limb following the loss of his leg.

One of his companions spoke to Arab News of his happiness at being in the Kingdom and his gratitude to the Saudis who had reached out to him.

Mohammed Rafi, a young Muslim content creator from Kerala, India, who produces Arabic-language visual and cultural content for social media, met the Nepali man and his family and accompanied them during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He told Arab News: “Thanks first to Allah and then to a number of Saudi brothers, Rahemullah was able to perform Umrah.

“He is (very) happy ... for the hospitality he received and his family in Makkah and Madinah.”

He continued: “I am sure he will never forget ... this trip. His joy at performing Umrah was indescribable, and his story was truly inspiring, embodying patience, steadfastness, and faith.

“May Allah reward our people in Saudi Arabia abundantly, for what they did for this man, and may Allah reward all those who contributed to hosting this heroic man.”

According to Rafi, Rahemullah and his family left for Nepal on Aug. 14, carrying beautiful memories and a feeling of gratitude to the Saudis and to everyone who contributed to this trip.