  • Bolivia leader warns of bloodshed as opponents vow to oust him

Bolivia leader warns of bloodshed as opponents vow to oust him

Morales is looking to remain in power until 2025 with a fourth term. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 November 2019
AFP

  • Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of the October 20 election for a fourth term
  • Carlos Mesa, who ran against Morales in the recent polls, has called for a new vote to be held
LA PAZ: Bolivia’s government accused its rivals Sunday of plotting deadly violence against it after an opposition figure vowed to oust leftist President Evo Morales and called for the military’s support.

Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of the October 20 election for a fourth term.

His opponents have branded the result a fraud, and Carlos Mesa, who ran against Morales in the recent polls, has called for a new vote to be held.

“We believe... that the best solution to this crisis in the current circumstances is a new election, administered by an impartial new (electoral body) and with rigorous observation of the international community,” Mesa said Sunday.

Late on Saturday, a conservative opposition leader in the eastern Santa Cruz region threatened to drive Morales out.

“He has 48 hours to step down, because at 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Monday, we are going to take decisive action right here and we are going to make sure that he goes,” Luis Fernando Camacho told a gathering of supporters.

He called on the military to “be on the side of the people.”

Morales responded by accusing his opponents of seeking bloodshed.

“They want people to be killed by the police and the military,” he said in a televised interview.

Interior Minister Carlos Romero alleged a “coup strategy” was under way.

He told reporters the government had intelligence “indicating that a violent confrontation is being prepared” for Monday night near the presidential palace in La Paz.

“Whoever asks for military intervention is asking for blood and is asking for death,” Romero said.

Camacho did not specify what kind of action he had in mind. His supporters have previously taken over public buildings.

The military has so far stayed neutral in the electoral dispute but calling on it to intervene is a delicate move in Bolivia.

The country saw numerous military uprisings and dictatorships before civilian rule was established in 1982.

Morales is looking to remain in power until 2025 with a fourth term.

His election win was ratified by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal — but only after an abrupt and unexplained shift in the vote count in his favor.

The Organization of American States is carrying out an audit of the vote. The opposition has rejected that as a distraction to help Morales hold on to power.

Bolivia’s constitution limits a president to two successive terms. But the constitutional court authorized Morales to stand for a fourth mandate.

The court, like the election tribunal, is made up of members appointed by Morales’s Movement for Socialism.

The interior minister last week said two demonstrators were killed in clashes. State authorities say 140 people have been hurt in the unrest.

Unrest has also erupted in recent weeks in other Latin American countries, including neighboring Chile and Ecuador where protesters are angry at economic hardship.

Taj Mahal gets air purifier as Indian capital chokes

AFP

  • As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the Taj Mahal
  • More than 600 police teams were deployed at road intersections in the capital with the power to hand out fines of 4,000 rupees (nearly $60) to transgressors
NEW DELHI: New Delhi banned half the Indian capital’s private cars from its roads on Monday as the megacity’s 20 million people spluttered with stinging eyes in the worst pollution in three years.

As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the Taj Mahal — the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum 250 kilometers (150 miles) south of Delhi — in a bid to clean the air in its surrounds, the Press Trust of India reported.

With the pollution causing a rush of respiratory complaints at hospitals and the diversion of 37 flights on Sunday, a new law came into effect restricting cars from the capital’s roads to alternative days, depending on if their number plate ends in an odd or even number.

More than 600 police teams were deployed at road intersections in the capital with the power to hand out fines of 4,000 rupees (nearly $60) to transgressors.

Exempt from the restrictions were Delhi’s seven million motorbikes and scooters, public transport and cars carrying only women, stoking criticism that the measures were ineffective.

“There is smoke everywhere and people, including youngsters, kids, elderly are finding it difficult to breathe,” Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter video. “Eyes are burning. Pollution is that bad.”

Construction was banned temporarily late last week in the world’s most polluted capital city, while schools have been closed until Wednesday, with the city government handing out free pollution masks to children.

“I have a headache every day I wake up. It’s suffocating to breathe sometimes. And inflammation in the nostrils and all. And eyes also. Like it kind of burns,” Ankusha Kushi, a student, told AFP.

As Delhiites woke up on Monday, levels of particulates measuring less than 2.5 microns — so tiny they enter deep into the respiratory tract — were at 613 micrograms per cubic meter of air, according to the US embassy in Delhi.

The World Health Organization’s recommended safe daily maximum is a reading of 25.

In central Delhi, the state air quality institute rated levels of the tiny particulates — which can be deadly over the long term — as “severe.”
Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie in pollution mask on Instagram and said it was “hard to shoot” in Delhi.

“I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless,” she posted.

Fourteen Indian cities including the capital are among the world’s top 15 most polluted cities, according to the World Health Organization.
One study last year said that a million Indians died prematurely every year as a result.

With a state election due in Delhi in early 2020, the crisis has also become a casualty of political bickering, with each side blaming the other.

Kejriwal, who likened Delhi to a “gas chamber” on Friday, said the city had done its part to curb pollution and that the burning of wheat stubble residue on farms outside the capital had to be stopped.

But national environment minister Prakash Javadekar accused Kejriwal of politicizing the issue, while an MP from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the odd-even car rule as a “stunt” and said he planned to ignore it.

Experts warned that both state and national governments needed to go beyond short-term remedies.

Stop-gap solutions “can’t be a substitute for addressing the major long-term chronic sources of air pollution,” Daniel Cass, from global non-profit Vital Strategies, told AFP.

Changing agricultural practices, switching electricity generation sources and accelerating the conversion of home heating from charcoal to natural gas were also key measures in the pollution fight, Cass said.

Siddharth Singh, climate policy expert, said the traffic restrictions are “ineffective.”

“If air pollution was solely due to the vehicular traffic, then this would be a solution. Right now it cannot be a solution because motorized private transport has a very small share in the whole pie,” Singh told AFP.

Taj Mahal gets air purifier as Indian capital chokes

