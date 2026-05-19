US resident released from Iranian prison, returns home: rights group

PARIS: An Iranian citizen who holds permanent residency in the United States has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to the US, a rights group said Tuesday.

“Shahab Dalili, an Iranian citizen and US permanent resident who had been imprisoned in Evin Prison, was released after serving 10 years in prison. Following his release, he returned to the United States,” the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said, in a statement.

Shahab Dalili, an Iranian-American permanent resident imprisoned in Iran for nearly a decade, has been released from Evin Prison and returned to the U.S. to reunite with his family.

More in HRANA’s report here: https://t.co/Jaqv3Nt6mE pic.twitter.com/eZmT6DTCeO — HRANA English (@HRANA_English) May 19, 2026

It said the man, who was sentenced for allegedly “cooperating with a hostile government,” traveled from Iran to the Armenian capital Yerevan before returning to Washington “where he is now safe and reunited with his family,” without specifying the date of his return.