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US resident released from Iranian prison, returns home: rights group

US resident released from Iranian prison, returns home: rights group
Iranian citizen Shahab Dalili, who holds permanent residency in the United States has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to the US, a rights group said Tuesday. (X/@HRANA_English)
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Updated 19 May 2026 22:10
AFP
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US resident released from Iranian prison, returns home: rights group

US resident released from Iranian prison, returns home: rights group
  • Shahab Dalili was released after serving 10 years in Evin Prison
Updated 19 May 2026 22:10
AFP
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PARIS: An Iranian citizen who holds permanent residency in the United States has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to the US, a rights group said Tuesday.
“Shahab Dalili, an Iranian citizen and US permanent resident who had been imprisoned in Evin Prison, was released after serving 10 years in prison. Following his release, he returned to the United States,” the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said, in a statement.

It said the man, who was sentenced for allegedly “cooperating with a hostile government,” traveled from Iran to the Armenian capital Yerevan before returning to Washington “where he is now safe and reunited with his family,” without specifying the date of his return.

Topics: Iran United States Shahab Dalili

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