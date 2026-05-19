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Israel says soldier killed in south Lebanon

Israel says soldier killed in south Lebanon
Soldiers mourn Israeli army Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, who was killed in combat in Lebanon, during the funeral in Jerusalem on May 17, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 19 May 2026 22:38
AFP
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Israel says soldier killed in south Lebanon

Israel says soldier killed in south Lebanon
  • The military identified the latest casualty as Major Itamar Sapir
  • Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people since March 2
Updated 19 May 2026 22:38
AFP
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JERUSALEM: An Israeli soldier “fell in combat” in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the military said, bringing to 21 the number killed since the start of their latest operation against Hezbollah.
The military identified the latest casualty as Major Itamar Sapir, a 27-year-old deputy company commander in the reservist 551st Brigade.
Israel launched a ground and air operation into Lebanon after the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah launched rockets in response to US and Israeli strikes on its ally.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.
Sapir’s death brings the Israeli military toll to 21. One civilian contractor has also been killed.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

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