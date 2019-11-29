You are here

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Paul Pogba's 'professionalism' as he nears United return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba’s professionalism and says the Manchester United midfielder will be like a “new world-class signing” when he returns to fitness. (AP/File Photo)
AFP

  • The France international this week finished a period of rehabilitation in Miami
  • Pogba is now back in Manchester but will not feature against Aston Villa on Sunday
LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba’s professionalism and says the Manchester United midfielder will be like a “new world-class signing” when he returns to fitness.
After an uncomfortable summer of speculation following the World Cup winner’s admission that he would like to leave, the campaign could not have gone much worse for the 26-year-old.
Injured against Southampton at the end of August, Pogba was able to return in late September only for an ankle issue to sideline him again.
The France international this week finished a period of rehabilitation in Miami, where he was filmed playing basketball with NBA player Jimmy Butler.
That video naturally raised questions and a report in Spain even suggested the wantaway midfielder was fit and refusing to play for United, but Solskjaer defended the former world-record signing.
“Every player is allowed to be injured when he’s injured and Paul is working hard to get back,” the United boss said after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Astana in their Europa League match on Thursday.
“No one can doubt his professionalism, his willingness or his desire to play football.
“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world and it’ll be like signing a new player before the transfer window opens.”
Pogba is now back in Manchester but will not feature against Aston Villa on Sunday.
But there appears a chance that the 26-year-old could make his long-awaited return next Wednesday against Tottenham, who are now managed by Jose Mourinho, the former United manager who clashed with the Frenchman.
“He’s stepping up his recovery and let’s see how soon he’ll be match-fit and available,” Solskjaer said. “Of course, that’s going to be a new signing for us.
“He’s not really been able to play for us so when we get him back it’s like a new world-class signing, a new world-class midfielder, so of course we want him back as soon as possible.”

Topics: football soccer Paul Pogba Manchester United Premier league Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix

Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix

  • The Finn, who is assured already of finishing second behind six-time champion Hamilton in this year’s title race, clocked a best time of one minute and 36.957 seconds
  • Bottas will start from the back of the grid on Sunday regardless of how he does in qualifying after being sanctioned for taking a new power-unit
Updated 29 November 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: Valtteri Bottas topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Friday’s opening free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Finn, who is assured already of finishing second behind six-time champion Hamilton in this year’s title race, clocked a best time of one minute and 36.957 seconds to outpace Verstappen by half a second and Hamilton by six-tenths.
Bottas, who announced the break-up of his marriage on Thursday, will start from the back of the grid on Sunday regardless of how he does in qualifying after being sanctioned for taking a new power-unit.
He clocked his best lap on a set of medium tires midway through a session stopped twice for red flags following a blown engine in Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault and a late crash by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
The four-time champion Vettel had arrived late at the circuit on Friday morning following the birth of his third child, a son, on Wednesday.
Red Bull new boy Alex Albon was fourth, Vettel fifth and Romain Grosjean sixth for Haas ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg who is set to start his final Grand Prix with the team.
Bottas dominated the session from the start and was only replaced briefly early on by Hamilton before the stoppages on a hot day of blue skies at the Yas Marina circuit.
Ricciardo’s engine failure dumped a lot of oil on the track, which led to a 10-minute clean-up before the action resumed and Vettel spun backwards into the barriers.
Williams’s George Russell took part in the session and wound up 20th despite doubts about his fitness due to illness. He went through a medical check before taking part.
Hamilton ran briefly in the session with number one on the nose of his car and, when asked earlier about Bottas’ private predicament, said that balancing the demands of racing with a full private life was dificult.
He congratulated Vettel on the new addition to his family while sympathizing with Bottas following the split with wife Emilia, an Olympic swimmer and a horse show jumping rider, after three years’ marriage.
“It’s similar to most sportsmen and women, but it may actually be slightly different in that we are away for crazy amounts of time,” he said.
“I for one also find that incredibly difficult, with your goal to be as competitive as you can be, but there are those who manage it — like Seb.”

Topics: Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

