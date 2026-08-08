Where We Are Going Today: CZN Burak Gurme

MADINAH: CZN Burak Gurme is a Turkish restaurant in Madinah’s Al-Qaswa District. It has recently introduced a new menu, adding more options to an already extensive selection.

The grill beyti kebab combines pistachio kebab with lavash bread, tomato sauce, butter and yogurt, giving the dish a pleasant mix of textures and flavors.

The BBQ King features grilled beef tenderloin and lamb chops with smoked eggplant, peppers and tomatoes.

For those looking for slow-cooked dishes, there’s the lamb shoulder with pilav rice, and the lamb shank served with mashed potato and red onion gravy.

The doner meat plate with rice and fries is another solid choice for a complete meal.

Among other dishes worth trying is the cheesy meatball and begendi, served over a smoky eggplant base.

The Ali Nazik also includes charcoal-grilled eggplant, this time with garlic yogurt and sauteed beef tenderloin — a combination that works well. The gourmet Iskender, with thinly sliced doner layered over fried bread, stays closer to a traditional Turkish preparation.

The cold selection includes a Tulum cheese salad with iceberg lettuce, rocket, cherry tomatoes, basil dressing and pomegranate seeds. Fried icli kofte — made with bulgur, minced meat, walnuts and spices — provides another traditional option.

The meats are definitely the strongest part of the menu. The dishes are consistently fresh and the portions are very generous. However, the sheer number of options available can be overwhelming, particularly for first-time visitors.

For more details visit @chefburakgurmemadinah.