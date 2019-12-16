You are here

Saudi showjumpers ride for places in Tokyo Olympics team

Saudi Dalma Malhas rides her horse during the Diriyah Equestrian Festival in Riyadh, where male and female equestrians rode side-by-side for the first time on Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
'Resin Art' exhibition is part of the activities lined up during the two-week Diriyah Equestrian Festival. (Photo/Supplied)
Saudi Dalma Malhas rides her horse during the Diriyah Equestrian Festival in Riyadh, where male and female equestrians rode side-by-side for the first time on Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Saudi showjumpers ride for places in Tokyo Olympics team

  • International exposure key to Saudi riders’ success: Equestrian federation chief
  •  Visitors enjoyed a fun and exciting atmosphere as riders gave their best performances on the field
RIYADH: Saudi showjumpers at this month’s Diriyah Equestrian Festival aren’t just riding to win — they are battling for places at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the country’s equestrian chief said on Sunday.

“Saudi riders’ participation in international championships is very important,” said Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, president of the Saudi Equestrian Federation.

“Coming in contact with international riders will provide them with what they need to achieve their ambitions, which we all know are very big. That is why Saudi riders always have remarkable presence on the international level — hard competitors to beat, like the young rider Waleed Al-Ghamdi, who came second in the first stage of the competition.

“We are waiting for the results of this championship to draft the program for the Tokyo Olympics. We have a good chance at winning but, in this sport one can never be sure until the end of the stage. We will always be sure of the self-confidence our riders have, which will be felt as they represent the Kingdom in any competition,” he added.

Prince Abdullah expressed his happiness at the start of the first stage of the International Show Jumping Championship as part of the Diriyah Equestrian Festival

“The success is due to God, the support the sport has from the wise leadership of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA)," he said

The festival — which concludes next weekend, Dec. 19-21 — is taking place at Al-Duhami Farm, the equestrian arena built by Saudi Olympic legend Ramzy Al-Duhami and his wife Sara Baban.

In addition to showjumping, the attractions include art and photography exhibitions, cultural activities and a range of cafes and restaurants.

Visitors enjoyed a fun and exciting atmosphere as riders gave their best performances on the field, showcasing their skills and talents.

Diriyah has always been a symbol of authenticity and culture, while entertainment came with its international sports activities characterized by their sophistication, strength and diversity.

Mohammed Al-Mudayfar, owner of the artistic incubator “Resin Art” taking part in the activities, said: “The exhibition aims at highlighting the Kingdom’s identity in line with the festival’s. By participating, I seek to revive the Kingdom’s culture and introduce it to the visitors.




'Resin Art' exhibition is part of the activities lined up during the two-week Diriyah Equestrian Festival. (Photo/Supplied)

“The exhibition includes 60 Saudi artworks. They received huge support so they can showcase them in a suitable manner, in line with this year’s fun and exciting activities,” he added, noting: “Featured handicrafts, paintings and sculptures are all up for sale.  

“We provide the necessary space and materials for any artist that wishes to showcase his work. Supporting young Saudis and talented ones in particular is a national duty that society should sense its importance especially when it is related to our heritage and traditions.”

The activities area had a part dedicated to kids that has educational and entertainment activities such as painting horse heads made of cork.

Another exhibition called “Objectives” managed by 24-year-old Lama Al-Thubaiti offered visitors a variety of jewelry and accessories that could be modified according to their requests. Al-Thubaiti works as a doctor for people with hearing disabilities and has been working to develop her brand for five years now.

“We are very happy with the visitors’ reaction and our presence here is remarkable as we get ready to open our headquarters soon,” she said.  

The activities area also featured a wide range of restaurants, Saudi and international cafes, a photography corner and cultural facilities such as Arabian and historic horse exhibition, engraving, henna and local artists.

Diriyah Equestrian Festival is taking place for the second year in a row to bring the international event to the Kingdom, reflect the traditional values of equestrianism according to European standards. The event will run for two weeks, providing participants with the chance to qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the World Championship.

Saudi rally star’s Dakar hopes dashed by injury

Saudi rally star’s Dakar hopes dashed by injury

  • Spinal fracture sidelines Issa Al-Dossari after brave third-place title finish
RIYADH: Saudi ED rally team captain Essa Al-Dossari has been forced out of next month’s Dakar International Rally after injuring his back in a lead-up event in the Kingdom.

The Saudi driver fractured a vertebrae when his car became airborne and landed heavily during the second stage of the Sharqiya Baja rally, the final round of the Saudi Desert Rally Championship, held in the Eastern Province.
Medical specialists told Al-Dossari the injury will require four months’ rest, effectively ruling him out of Dakar Rally starting on Jan. 5.
More than 300 international teams are due to compete in the 12-day rally to be held in Saudi Arabia, the first time the event will be staged in the Middle East.
Al-Dossari was in third place behind eventual winner Yazid Al-Rajhi and reigning Dakar champion Carlos Sainz when his car landed heavily, injuring both the Saudi driver and his French assistant Sebastien Delaunay.

Despite his injury, Essa Al-Dossari finished third place in the Sharqiyah Rally. (Twitter photo)

The Saudi ED captain insisted on completing the race to confirm his third placing in the championship rankings, but went to hospital immediately afterwards.
Al-Dossari’s third-place finish came despite his failure to compete in all the rounds. Several world champions led by Spain’s Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz and Frenchman Peter Hansel took part in the tournament.
Earlier this year Al-Dossari took the first Gulf position in the Abu Dhabi Desert Rally.
Before his injury he was completing preparations to join the largest rally event hosted by Saudi Arabia, competing in the Navara Pickup Class T1, prepared and equipped by the South African Red Line team.
Meanwhile, Saudi driver Ibrahim Al-Muhanna strengthened his Dakar rally claims by winning the Saudi Desert Rally Championship in the T4 truck category.
Backed by his crew, Osama Al-Sanad and Raed Abu Deeb, the Security Forces Officers Club team captain gained 150 championship points over five rounds held in Asir, Al-Qassim, AlUla-Neom, Riyadh and the Eastern Region without being subjected to violations or temporary penalties.
Al-Muhanna’s Saudi Desert Rally win adds to his Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar victories in recent years, and makes him the only driver to collect all Gulf championships.
The Security Forces Officers Club team will include rising navigator Raed Abu Deeb in its plans for the Dakar Rally, which will feature 45 specialized truck teams.
The rally will begin in Jeddah and end in Qiddiya, outside Riyadh, covering a distance of 7,800 km.

