France, UK say they are looking beyond Brexit in Mali cooperation

British Chief of the Air Staff Mike Wigston addresses French troops and British airmen and women in front of a British CH-47 Chinook helicopter deployed in Gao, Mali, in support of French operation Barkhane, on December 15, 2019. (AFP)
  • Backed by 100 British personnel in Gao, France has a 4,500-strong force supporting Sahel countries
  • Thousands of civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands displaced
GAO, Mali: Sharing the cockpit of a helicopter on sizzling tarmac, French and British air force chiefs vowed to pursue the joint fight against jihadists in the heart of the Sahel even as the shadow of Brexit looms over their countries.
“We’ve got a long, fabulous history of working alongside each other, and I don’t expect anything to change anytime soon,” Royal Air Force (RAF) Chief of Air Staff Mike Wigston told AFP on a visit to the central Malian city of Gao with French counterpart Philippe Lavigne.
“If anything, we are going to work stronger together,” he said.
Backed by 100 British personnel in Gao, France has a 4,500-strong force supporting Sahel countries struggling with a seven-year-old jihadist revolt.
Thousands of civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.
The two generals this weekend visited Mali, Niger and Chad, which with Burkina Faso and Mauritania form the so-called G5 Sahel, an anti-terror force.
Wigston said Mali and its neighbors were “the front line of instability.”
The priority of the Sahel deployment “is to stamp out the violent extremism which is making people’s lives a misery,” he said.
“But there is a wider security issue here which affects Europe and the potential for this instability and the conflict in this region to spill into Europe... so we are also here to protect Europe.”
Britain is set to leave the European Union by January 31 following a general election that gave the pro-Brexit Conservative party a large majority.
France sent troops into Mali in 2013 to help drive back Islamist insurgents who had seized the north of the country.
But attacks have continued since then, and the conflict has since spread to the country’s center as well as to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
France’s Operation Barkhane remains in place to train and support poorly equipped local forces, but at a hefty cost that France’s EU allies have only partially eased.
Britain and France signed a defense cooperation pact in London in 2010 — and both sides have repeatedly said it will not be affected by Brexit.
Since July 2018, London has contributed three heavy-lift Chinook helicopters to France’s Sahel fight. They have clocked up some 1,600 hours of flying time to date, transporting about 11,000 personnel and 800 tons of freight.
The twin-rotor helicopters can haul nearly four tons of supplies and more than 30 troops at a time — a vital contribution in a region where road access to frontline troops is long and dangerous, with a high risk of mines and militia attacks.
The helicopter support “allows us to devote ourselves to air combat missions while our British comrades provide logistics, refueling and troop transport,” said Loic, who heads France’s Barkhane air combat group in Mali.
In line with French military security protocol, the colonel can be identified only by his first name.
Without the British help, he said, “we would be forced to assign other helicopters or resort to slower, riskier, road convoys.”
Fighters on the ground say the Chinooks have been invaluable.
They were deployed to help out last month when two French army helicopters crashed in Mali, killing all 13 on board and bringing to 41 the number of French troops killed in the Sahel region since 2013.
“For us, it would be a real plus if this (Chinook) capacity remained beyond the summer of 2020,” the current deadline for the British deployment, Col. Loic said.
For his part, Wigston said: “I absolutely understand how vital this asset is to Barkhane, I will transmit (the message) to the political authorities in London.”
Aside from Barkhane, London has announced the deployment of 250 troops to the Sahel for three years from 2020 as part of the United Nations’ MINUSMA peacekeeping force in Mali.
Lavigne insisted that broader military cooperation would continue “with or without Brexit.”
“Our air forces are quite similar, they have the same operating capacities and expertise, and tomorrow we will continue to work together to bring security,” he said.

Wife of Zimbabwe’s VP is charged with attempting to kill him

Wife of Zimbabwe’s VP is charged with attempting to kill him

  • Marry Chiwenga is alleged to have tried to deny medical treatment to her husband by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for medical treatment
  • Marry Chiwenga is also accused of laundering about $1 million to neighboring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe: The wife of Zimbabwe’s vice president has been charged with attempting to kill her husband.
Marry Chiwenga, a former model and wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Monday where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud.
Wearing a floral dress, she waved to journalists as she entered the court’s holding cells. The magistrate ordered that she remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
She is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July. First, she tried to deny medical treatment to Chiwenga by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for emergency medical treatment, according to the charge sheet.
While Chiwenga was in the hospital on July 8, she went to his room, asked security to leave and, while alone with him, removed an intravenous drip and a catheter, causing him to bleed profusely, according to the charge sheet. She then forced him off the bed and tried to bring him out of the ward before being intercepted by his security detail, the charges said.
Chiwenga later went to China where he received medical treatment for four months and he returned to Zimbabwe in November. On his return, Chiwenga said he was suffering from a condition that narrowed or tightened his esophagus.
Marry Chiwenga is also accused of laundering about $1 million to neighboring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe, according to the charges.
She was seen as close to her husband before and immediately after he led the military to force the late former president, Robert Mugabe, to resign in 2017.
She faded from the limelight as she and her husband began to suffer ill-health, both with visibly swollen hands. She has not been seen in public with Chiwenga since he returned from China in November. On Monday, the state run Herald newspaper described her as “the estranged wife” of the vice president.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described fighting corruption as a top priority since assuming power in 2017. But critics and the opposition say the anti-corruption commission is mainly targeted people viewed as dissenters.

