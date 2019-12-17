You are here

  • Home
  • Regime bombardment kills 14 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime bombardment kills 14 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Syrians check the site of a reported government bombardment in the village of Maasaran on the outskirts of Maaret Al-Numan in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on December 17, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nb8tt

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Regime bombardment kills 14 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

  • The bombardments hit three villages in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold
  • Increased strikes targeting Idlib province in recent weeks seem to indicate Assad’s forces are preparing for a ground offensive
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Syrian regime air strikes and artillery fire on Tuesday killed 14 civilians in the last major opposition bastion in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said.
The militant-held region of Idlib is supposed to be protected by a months-old cease-fire deal to prevent a broad regime offensive, but deadly bombardment has continued.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime artillery fire killed six civilians from the same family — including a mother and her three children — in the village of Badama.
In the village of Maasaran, regime air strikes killed a further four civilians.
An AFP photographer on site saw a pool of red blood and clothes strewn on the pavement by a shop whose window had been shattered.
“That’s the regime for you,” a resident said, as he helped a shopkeeper pick up some items of clothing.
Pro-government bombardment also led to four other civilians losing their lives in other parts of the bastion, the Observatory said.
The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria’s civil war, is controlled by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back control of it.
Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes.
Moscow announced a cease-fire in late August, but the Observatory says deadly bombardment and skirmishes have persisted.
It says more than 200 civilians have been killed in the region since the deal.
Syria’s war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Idlib Syria Syria air strikes Air strikes Al-Qaeda

Related

Middle-East
Syria hands oil exploration contracts to two Russian firms
Middle-East
Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Egyptian officials unveil new archaeological finds

Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AP

Egyptian officials unveil new archaeological finds

  • A pink granite statue of celebrated ancient ruler Ramses II was found last week
  • A hieroglyphic inscription found on the back of the stone bore the name “strong bull”
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have unveiled two new artifacts from antiquity, a rare statue of one of the country’s most famous pharaohs and a diminutive ancient sphinx.
Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced that a pink granite statue of celebrated ancient ruler Ramses II was found last week, describing the artifact as “one of the rarest archaeological discoveries.”
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the three-and-a-half-foot statue was crafted in a style that ancient Egyptians used to portray and capture an individual’s essential nature, adding that it was the first such statue to be found fashioned from granite.
A hieroglyphic inscription found on the back of the stone bore the name “strong bull,” a reference to the king’s “strength and vitality,” he added.
The statue, caked in mud, was found on the property of a man arrested earlier this month for carrying out illegal excavations near the ancient pyramids of Giza, according to the ministry statement. It did not say how the statue came to be on the man’s property.
“It’s in very good condition,” Niveen Al-Areef, a spokeswoman for the antiquities ministry, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We are now studying its importance and trying to determine its inscriptions.”
Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled Egypt for around 60 years, from 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C. He is credited with expanding ancient Egypt’s reach as far as modern Syria to the east and modern Sudan to the south.
Over the weekend, Egyptian archaeologists also unearthed a dwarf limestone sphinx from a ditch in the southern desert province of Minya. At barely over one foot tall, the statue is no match for the towering Great Sphinx at the Pyramids of Giza, but the ministry said its finely carved face, which appears well-preserved, reflects impressive artistic skill and attention to detail.
Egypt frequently touts its archaeological discoveries in hopes of spurring a vital tourism industry that has been reeling from political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Topics: Egypt archeology

Related

Lifestyle
‘The most beautiful place’: Halima Aden wowed by Egyptian coast
Special
Middle-East
Egyptian civilian triggers discovery of ancient temple

Latest updates

No school, no trains, no Eiffel Tower: France on strike
Sticking to football, Toure against Ozil’s rebuke of China
Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia ‘opens new roads to the Kingdom’: GSA chairman
Griffiths arrives in Riyadh to hold talks with Yemeni government officials and party representatives
Harry Kane relishing chance to learn from new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.