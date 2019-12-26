You are here

Italy's education minister quits after no funding increase

Italy's Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, Italy, November 4, 2019. Picture taken November 4, 2019. (Reuters)
  • In a Facebook post, Fioramonti confirmed he sent his resignation letter Monday evening after the final parliament approval of the 2020 budget law
  • Fioramonti had pledged to quit unless education spending was increased by at least 3 billion euros
ROME: Italy’s Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said Thursday he has resigned in a letter sent to the Italian premier, after the government failed to increase funding for schools and universities in next year’s budget.

In a Facebook post, Fioramonti confirmed he sent his resignation letter Monday evening after the final parliament approval of the 2020 budget law.

The resignation represents a new headache for the uneasy coalition government formed this year by his party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, and the center-left Democrats. The ruling parties, which joined forces in August to stop the bid for power of the League’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini, have different views on key policies ranging from the economy to migration.

Fioramonti had pledged to quit unless education spending was increased by at least 3 billion euros. That target wasn’t met by the new budget as the government struggles to find the resources needed to avoid a massive VAT hike.

“I had accepted my job with the only aim to revert in a radical way the trend that for decades has put school, university and research in a painful situation,” Fioramonti wrote in his post.

He said the government didn’t have enough courage to invest adequate resources in a sector that represents “the real future for all of us.”
A 2018 report on education and training prepared by the European Commission shows that Italy spends less than other EU countries and achieves worse results. For this reason, Italy runs the risk of losing a million students in the next 10 years, the report said.

Fioramonti’s resignation is unlikely to have wider political consequences. He has pledged to keep supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte in parliament, where he is a lower-house deputy.

Topics: Italy Education

China aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait again

  • Shandong, China’s first domestically built carrier, and accompanying ships traversed the strait separating China from self-ruled Taiwan
  • China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary
TAIPEI: A newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait for a second time Thursday, Taipei’s defense ministry said, just weeks before the island goes to polls to elect a new president.
The ministry said it was fully monitoring the Shandong, China’s first domestically built carrier, and accompanying ships as they traversed the strait separating China from self-ruled Taiwan.
Taiwan’s presidential office said in a statement that China had an “international responsibility” to contribute to cross-strait and regional peace and welfare.
Last month Beijing confirmed it had sent the new carrier through the strait as part of routine training, sparking concerns from Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan.
At the time, foreign minister Joseph Wu accused China of attempting to intervene in Taiwan’s elections, saying “voters won’t be intimidated.”
The sail-bys come ahead of Taiwan’s January 11 presidential elections, with Beijing-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen seeking a second term against a challenger who favors warmer ties with China.
Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai came to power in 2016, as her government refuses to acknowledge that the democratic island is part of “one China.”
Tsai — who has voiced support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement — has described the elections as a fight for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.
China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.
Beijing announced earlier this month that the Shandong had officially entered service.
Its only other carrier — the Liaoning — has passed through the Taiwan Strait several times in recent years, most recently in June.
US navy ships periodically conduct “freedom of navigation” operations in the Taiwan Strait, while Canadian and French ships have also sailed through the waterway this year.
China views any ships passing through the strait as a breach of its territorial sovereignty — while the US and many other nations see the route as international space.

Topics: Defense China Taiwan Shandong

