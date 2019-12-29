You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fighter battles through broken rib to triumph at MMA event

Saudi fighter battles through broken rib to triumph at MMA event

1 / 5
Mustafa Rashed Neda, who triumphed on home turf, said it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions. (Twitter photo)
2 / 5
Mustafa Rashed Neda, who triumphed on home turf, said it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions. (Twitter photo)
3 / 5
Mustafa Rashed Neda, who triumphed on home turf, said it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions. (Twitter photo)
4 / 5
Mustafa Rashed Neda, who triumphed on home turf, said it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions. (Twitter photo)
5 / 5
Mustafa Rashed Neda, who triumphed on home turf, said it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions. (Twitter photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22kxq

Updated 19 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

Saudi fighter battles through broken rib to triumph at MMA event

  • Athletes from around the world take part in Brave Combat Federation event in Jeddah
Updated 19 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: A Saudi fighter battled through a broken rib to triumph at a mixed martial arts event held in Jeddah on Friday. Athletes from more than a dozen countries took part in Brave Combat Federation 33 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, with Mustafa Rashed Neda and Abdullah Al-Qahtani triumphing on home turf.
But featherweight Al-Qahtani said the journey had been difficult. “I had broken a rib, but it all worked out,” he told Arab News.
“I didn’t want to cancel the match because I’m participating in the Kingdom in front of my family and audience. I couldn’t cancel at the last minute and tell them about my injury. I pulled through, but I hope I can perform better next time. There has been an increase in awareness about this sport in the Kingdom. People used to call any combat sport boxing. Now they can differentiate between different combat sports such as mixed martial arts, boxing, and others.”




Al-Qahtani broke a rib. (BRAVE Combat Federation)

Catchweight Neda said he was happy to win for a second time, adding it was significant that Saudi athletes could win against international champions.
“The head of the General Sports Authority Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki opened these doors for us,” he told Arab News.
“There were many Saudi athletes in the past, but there were no federations to show ourselves. Now we have the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation headed by Abdul Aziz Al-Jelaidan. It’s an honor for us to participate under the Saudi federation.”
Russia’s 2019 super lightweight champion Eldar Eldarov said organization of the event exceeded his expectations.

There were many Saudi athletes in the past, but there were no federations to show ourselves. Now we have the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation headed by Abdul Aziz Al-Jelaidan. It’s an honor for us to participate under the Saudi federation.

Mustafa Rashed Neda

“There’s a big difference between this year and last year,” he told Arab News.
“We came to Jeddah again and it’s much better, better organization and better fighters. It’s a great show. People know more about it, and more people showed up this year. This means they are more interested in it. I know a number of Saudi MMA fighters and now there is a Saudi Arabian national team who attended world championships to represent Saudi Arabia. The sport is growing now.”
Al-Qahtani beat Pakistan’s Zia Mashwani, while Neda scored victory over Frenchman Alexis Fontes.
Last year was Saudi Arabia’s first time hosting an MMA event, and Bahrain-backed Brave has a reputation for giving opportunities to young fighters from diverse locations such as Brazil, Russia, Sweden and Iraq. One of those attending the 2019 event, Nouf Al-Gharawi, said there had been a lot of development in the Kingdom’s sport sector in terms of organizing and hosting events that showcased Saudi athletes and their talent.
“Sports for both genders in the Kingdom have spread, and one of them is martial arts,” she told Arab News. “It has become very popular among men and women. I personally am practising martial arts and I’m proud to be a girl doing this.”
Another Saudi national who attended the event said the sport sector had seen significant changes and progress, especially in the last three years.
“Men, women, young people and the elderly have many different sports to practice,” Redwan Srouji told Arab News.
Eldarov was impressed with the performance of the two Saudi fighters.
“I saw them last year. With support (from the Kingdom) they have great potential to win. They are tough guys ... Fighters like them, when they win, give a good example for the younger generation to train, to become stronger and to become fighting champions.”

Topics: Saudi sports

Related

Sport
Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai

Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah runs with the ball during Thursday’s English Premier League football match. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title

  • Given the sky-high standards set by City over the previous two seasons, their failure to keep pace with Liverpool ranks as a disappointment for Pep Guardiola’s men
Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

LONDON: The Premier League season has reached the half-way point with runaway leaders Liverpool surging toward the title.
The following commentary takes a look at how the traditional ‘big six’ have fared so far, with surprise package Leicester also coming under the microscope:
Jurgen Klopp fulfilled Liverpool dreams during an incredible 2019, but the best looks set to come next May as the leaders, winners of 17 of their 18 league games, power toward a long-awaited English title.
Last May, Liverpool painted Madrid red as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to secure a sixth European Cup.
That continental conquest eased the pain of being pipped to the Premier League by Manchester City and Klopp’s troops have been on a mission to recapture domestic bliss ever since.
After winning their first Club World Cup in December, Liverpool returned from Qatar to deliver a chilling statement of intent as they demolished Leicester on Boxing Day and moved a step closer to being crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.
Given the sky-high standards set by City over the previous two seasons, their failure to keep pace with Liverpool ranks as a disappointment for Pep Guardiola’s men.
A third successive title has perished on the rocks of questionable close-season recruitment and a possible dip in desire after City’s treble-winning glory last term.
Stripped of Vincent Kompany’s invaluable leadership and old-school defensive qualities after the Belgian moved to Anderlecht, City have been further hamstrung by injuries to Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Rodri and Sergio Aguero.
Kevin De Bruyne has been excellent and inspiration could come in the Champions League, a competition City have never won and Guardiola hasn’t conquered since 2011 with Barcelona.
Expectations were low when Chelsea legend Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge in the close-season, but the Blues have enjoyed an encouraging start thanks to their manager’s youth revolution.
Lampard’s lack of experience in the dugout — he was hired after just one season in charge of second tier Derby — hasn’t stopped him reviving stale Chelsea with an infusion of young blood headlined by Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.
While Chelsea have been too leaky at the back and lack a cutting edge against defensive opponents, Lampard’s team have largely held their own and look far more vibrant than the dour unit assembled by his predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

Topics: Mohamed Salah

Related

Sport
Leicester end Pellegrini’s time at West Ham, Man Utd close on top four
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai

Latest updates

Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania
INTERVIEW: Louvre Abu Dhabi flagship of Middle East’s artistic fleet, says director
Saudi fighter battles through broken rib to triumph at MMA event
Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title
As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.