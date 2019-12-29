You are here

  • Home
  • Mikel Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback in Premier League clash

Mikel Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback in Premier League clash

Chelsea’s English striker Tammy Abraham (C) and team-mates salute the traveling fans after the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jr882

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Mikel Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback in Premier League clash

  • Arsenal, 12 points adrift of the top four, have lost four consecutive home fixtures
  • Fourth placed Chelsea had lost five of their last seven league games
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s home debut as Tammy Abraham’s late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Leno’s horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday.
Leading through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early goal at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta was just seven minutes away from securing his first victory in his second game in charge.
But Gunners goalkeeper Leno made a hash of coming to catch a free-kick and Jorginho tapped in to spark a Chelsea fightback that climaxed in Abraham firing home with three minutes left.
After dominating the first half, it was a shocking but familiar collapse from Arsenal, whose lack of steel was the key element in the downfall of Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.
In their final game of the decade, Arsenal showed just how much work Arteta has to do to steer the Gunners back to respectability in his first managerial role.
After coming from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his first match on Thursday, Arteta would have been encouraged by their bright start — but not the woeful meltdown that leaves Arsenal with only one win in their last 15 games in all competitions.
Arsenal, 12 points adrift of the top four, have lost four consecutive home fixtures in all competitions for the first time in 60 years.
They also suffered three successive top-flight home defeats for the first time since 1977.
While Arteta held his head in despair after Abraham’s winner, Frank Lampard’s wild celebration showed Chelsea’s need for the win after a difficult period of their own.
Fourth placed Chelsea had lost five of their last seven league games, but a second successive away win — following their recent impressive success at Tottenham — moves them four points clear of fifth placed Manchester United.
There was no fanfare for Arteta before kick-off, the Spaniard quietly take his place on the bench to applause from Arsenal fans but without any elaborate introduction.
Chelsea went close early on when Willian’s quick free-kick caught Arsenal flat-footed, allowing Mason Mount to drift into space for a fierce strike that stung Leno’s palms.
But, initially vibrant in possession and tireless without the ball, Arsenal exposed Chelsea’s own problems at the back to take the lead with a well-rehearsed set-piece routine in the 13th minute.
Calum Chambers was positioned perfectly to rise above Fikayo Tomori and glance Mesut Ozil’s corner toward Aubameyang.
The Gabon striker, who also scored in Arteta’s first game, applied the finishing touch, escaping Emerson’s slack marking to guide a diving header past Kepa Arrizabalaga for his 15th goal of the season.
Arteta didn’t hide his delight, fist-pumping in celebration of the first home goal of his reign.
Aubameyang’s goal meant Chelsea had kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 league fixtures and, with Arsenal well on top and threatening to score again, Lampard was forced to take drastic action.
In a bid to shake Chelsea out of their lethargy, Lampard hauled off Brazilian wing-back Emerson and sent on Italy midfielder Jorginho as he ditched his 3-4-3 formation after just 33 minutes.
The switch proved an inspired move but not before Mount, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger were all booked in quick succession as Chelsea used brute blunt Arsenal’s momentum.
Chelsea were on top in the second half and teenage debutant Tariq Lamptey led the charge when his surge ended with Abraham’s shot being blocked by David Luiz.
Leno’s game-changing 83rd minute howler was truly farcical, the German lying with his head in his hands after his misjudgment of Mount’s high free-kick allowed Jorginho to tap into the empty net.
Suddenly, Arsenal reverted to their nervous former selves and Chelsea took full advantage to complete a remarkable fightback four minutes later.
Willian broke into the Arsenal area and crossed to Abraham, who turned unchecked by the ponderous Shkodran Mustafi to fire a cool strike under Leno.

Topics: soccer football Chelsea Arsenal Premier league

Related

Sport
Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal
Sport
Premier League: Liverpool surging toward title

Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee to unveil new strategy in 2020

Updated 29 December 2019
Halah Alshathri

Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee to unveil new strategy in 2020

  • The SAOC president announced that the number of professional clubs promoting 10 different sports
  • Prince Abdul Aziz said that the SAOC was working toward a new vision
Updated 29 December 2019
Halah Alshathri

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) approved the launch of five new sports federations each for hockey, lacrosse, rugby, baseball and softball, at a meeting held recently in Riyadh.
The committee also announced to unveil a new strategy to promote sports in the Kingdom.
The president of SAOC, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chaired the meeting which decided to appoint a president for all five of the approved federations.
The meeting discussed several reports including the one on the recently launched “Athletes Committee.”
It also discussed Olympics related issues and the steps taken to ensure the preparedness of Saudi athletes to participate at the global level.
It also discussed ways to support sport and sportsmen in the Kingdom by recognizing efforts and talents through different awards.
The Olympic Award category for Best Sports Hosting was earned by “Clash on the Dunes,” the historic bout in Diriyah between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.
The Formula E clinched the second spot, Diriyah Equestrian Festival came third, the Super Globe fourth, and the 3*3 Basketball secured the fifth spot.
Reacting to her election as a member of the board of directors of the SAOC, Adhwa Al-Arifi told Arab News: “I’m very honored to gain the trust of the General Assembly of SAOC. We as members of the Olympic movement are thrilled to represent the interests of our young and vibrant nation toward a thriving future for all athletes at all levels.”
The SAOC president announced that the number of professional clubs promoting 10 different sports has increased from 9 to 50 in 2019.
He also praised the rising number of women joining different sporting activities and participating in different competitions.
Prince Abdul Aziz said that the SAOC was working toward a new vision, which will include a new four-year strategic plan to be announced in the first quarter of 2020.

Topics: sport Olympics Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Special
Sport
Special Olympics athletes return to Saudi Arabia with record medals haul

Latest updates

White House warns N. Korea over ‘Christmas gift’ threat
Mikel Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback in Premier League clash
Syrian director Feras Fayyad ‘denied US visa’ before Oscars
Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee to unveil new strategy in 2020
Egypt breaks record with largest coffee cup mosaic of Tutankhamun’s death mask

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.