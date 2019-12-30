You are here

  • Home
  • Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up

Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up

1 / 3
Young people learn how to prepare cakes and sweets at Sarah Center for Sweets in Benghazi, Libya December 14, 2019. Picture taken December 14, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 3
Young people learn how to prepare cakes and sweets at Sarah Center for Sweets in Benghazi, Libya. December 14, 2019 Picture taken December 14, 2019 (Reuters)
3 / 3
Young people learn how to prepare cakes and sweets at Sarah Center for Sweets in Benghazi, Libya December 14, 2019. Picture taken December 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5e37f

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up

  • The “Benghazino chef course” teaches the confectionery trade
  • Most Libyans work in the public sector but the state has been hiring less, and jobs in the private sector have become scarce
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZI: After several attempts at landing a job in Libya’s state oil industry, 22-year-old engineering graduate Belghasem Abdulsalam decided to make a living baking cakes.
Most Libyans work in the public sector but the state has been hiring less as the country has been engulfed in conflict in the years since the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Jobs in the private sector have also become scarce, as foreign companies have left due to the deteriorating security situation.
Forced to give up his dream of working in the oil industry, Abdulsalam took the “Benghazino chef course” at a private training center in Benghazi to learn the confectionery trade.
He now works full time in a busy cafe in Benghazi and he gets paid every month, unlike many who work fore the cash-strapped public sector.
“The income is much better than from the government because you have your salary in your hand,” Abdulsalam said.
The training center’s owner, accountancy graduate Sara Bashir Al-Zawy, 35, said young people needed to take care of themselves.
“If I had been waiting for the country to provide me with a job, I would have been unemployed at home for eight years now,” she said.
Another alumnus of the confectionery course, 30-year-old Nabil Mohamed Al-Mabrouk, started his own cake business to cater to cafes and supplement his father’s state pension of 450 dinars ($321) in order to feed a family of nine.
“My hands make money,” said Mabrouk, who has a certificate of business administration and bank financing. “Making three to four cakes can gain me half of a state salary.”

Topics: Libya chefs

Related

Middle-East
Turkey mulls sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya -sources

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Updated 37 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

  • WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict
  • No comment from Houthi media
Updated 37 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Houthi artillery fire has damaged a mill on the frontline near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, forcing the World Food Programme to suspended the milling of grain intended for food aid to a starving population, the agency said on Monday.
Yemen’s government’s information minister, Moammar Al-Eryani, also said the Houthi militia had carried out the shelling.
There was no comment from Houthi media.
The WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to enforce a ceasefire and troop withdrawal agreed a year ago at Stockholm peace talks.
“The milling of WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills near Hodeidah has been temporarily halted after the mills were hit by artillery fire on Thursday 26 December,” a WFP spokesperson said.
The Red Sea Mills lie on a frontline between forces loyal to the President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally-recognized government and the Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
The war has severely hit food supplies in Yemen and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The stores were off limits for around six months and were at risk of rotting until the WFP negotiated access in late February and began cleaning and milling what had been enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month.
So far just over 2,500 tons has been milled into flour and dispatched, the spokesperson said.
Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted Hadi’s government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by an Arab military coalition in a bid to restore his government.
A statement by a mill official carried by the media office of the Giants Brigade, part of Yemeni government forces, said the shelling put a hole in a grain silo, exposing it to the elements.
The UN has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.
A year on from the Stockholm deal, UN-mediated talks between warring parties in the Hodeidah have so far failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and cease-fire.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Hodeidah WFP Houthis

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition hits ‘legitimate military targets’ in Hodeidah
Middle-East
Houthis continue to breach international peace agreement as they send troops to Hodeidah

Latest updates

Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up
Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store
Turkey mulls sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya -sources
Iran seizes ship in Arabian Gulf with Malaysian crew on board for ‘fuel smuggling’
Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge for US airstrikes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.