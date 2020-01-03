Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after Soleimani killing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called for restraint after the killing of Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani.

The Kingdom said the events in Iraq were the result of previous "terrorist acts" and that Saudi Arabia had warned of their repercussions.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has followed the events, in fraternal Iraq, which came as a result of the escalation of tensions and terrorist acts that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has denounced and warned against, in the past, of their repercussions.

"With knowledge of the operations and threats exposing the security of the region and the threats posed by terrorist militias that require their cessation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the rapid developments, calls for the importance of self-restraint to ward off all acts that may lead to aggravating the situation, with unbearable consequences.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms that the international community must fulfill its responsibilities to take the necessary measures to ensure the security and stability of such a vital region, to the entire world."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the airstrikes at Baghdad airport. They discussed measures for reducing tension in the region during the call, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two men also discussed "President Trump’s recent decision to take decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

.@realDonaldTrump made a bold decision to take decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad. Spoke with #SaudiArabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about this action and our shared concerns about the Iranian regime’s military provocations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

"The Secretary thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support and for recognizing the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qous Force," she said. "He made clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation."