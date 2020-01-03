You are here

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after Soleimani killing

The Kingdom said the events in Iraq were the result of previous "terrorist acts" (AFP/File image)
  Kingdom says events in Iraq were the result of previous "terrorist acts"
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called for restraint after the killing of Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani.

The Kingdom said the events in Iraq were the result of previous "terrorist acts" and that Saudi Arabia had warned of their repercussions.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has followed the events, in fraternal Iraq, which came as a result of the escalation of tensions and terrorist acts that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has denounced and warned against, in the past, of their repercussions.

"With knowledge of the operations and threats exposing the security of the region and the threats posed by terrorist militias that require their cessation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the rapid developments, calls for the importance of self-restraint to ward off all acts that may lead to aggravating the situation, with unbearable consequences.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms that the international community must fulfill its responsibilities to take the necessary measures to ensure the security and stability of such a vital region, to the entire world."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the airstrikes at Baghdad airport. They discussed measures for reducing tension in the region during the call, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

The two men also discussed "President Trump’s recent decision to take decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

"The Secretary thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support and for recognizing the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qous Force," she said. "He made clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation."

 

Saudi Arabia sets out night shift labor code

Updated 03 January 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  Day and night shift workers to have equal rights
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Businesses can now hire people for night shifts as the Kingdom shifts to 24-hour trading, with the government releasing the terms and conditions for employment.

The regulations are to make sure the rights of night shift workers are protected and that employers maintain a healthy work environment.

Night shifts run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a ministry statement on Twitter, and there should be a 12-hour rest period between every night shift for an individual worker. A shift rotation should take place in every organization every three months, enabling night shift workers to switch to day shifts after three months.

Employers are expected to provide medical insurance, as well as compensatory benefits in working hours and salaries. There should be no difference between day and night shift workers, and they should have equal rights, the Twitter statement said.

Some can be exempt from night shifts, including those with medically approved conditions, the elderly and those with familial obligations, as well as women who are 24 weeks pregnant.

Musa’ab Hariri, the founder of successful burger joint Crave with branches in Jeddah and Makkah, said he was willing to run his business on a 24-hour basis and that he supported the Ministry of Labor and Social Development’s initiative.  

“In a way, it supports local manpower and it helps provide jobs to those who need them,” he told Arab News, but said the only issue that might arise was the familial obligation clause because local workers would struggle to accept night shifts because of such obligations. 

Crave already operates until 2 a.m. and opens for longer on weekends and vacations. “Food and beverage businesses like ours are the ones that will benefit the most from it,” he said. “Operating for longer hours will offer opportunities for more workers and will increase revenue.”

The business has previously experimented with after-midnight-delivery, said Hariri, and sales picked up after a while although they were stale to begin with. 

“People want variety, if you look at delivery services that actually operate late, you’ll come up short with a few fast food options. People want more, especially in cities with nightlife like Jeddah. We did well with delivery, so I’m optimistic about operating the restaurant as a whole.”

Saudi legal consultant Dimah Alsharif said the decision to allow commercial activities to operate throughout the day was directly related to enabling the quality of life concept that the Kingdom’s reform plan was working toward.

“On the commercial side, it will definitely stimulate commercial activity, its development and desired goals and targets,” she told Arab News. “Special care must be taken when applying these (night shift) hours to working women given their circumstances, especially since the labor code stipulates that women may not be employed during the evening period for at least 11 consecutive hours, unless a decision is issued by the minister specifying the exceptions.”

