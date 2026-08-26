UN committee urges Israel to stop rhetoric dehumanizing Lebanese

LONDON: A UN anti-racism committee on Wednesday expressed alarm over statements by Israeli officials threatening to inflict on Lebanon “the same level of destruction” as in Gaza, urging an end to rhetoric it said dehumanized the Lebanese population.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, or CERD, said the prohibition on racial discrimination could not be suspended during armed conflict. It called on Israel and all parties to immediately halt attacks targeting civilians or civilian objects, as well as indiscriminate attacks affecting them.

The committee cited comments by Israel’s defense minister describing “the Shia inhabitants of 24 villages in southern Lebanon as enemies” while justifying the complete destruction of their homes.

It urged Israel to stop language that dehumanized Lebanese people or legitimized collective punishment and violence on the basis of national or ethnic origin, descent or religion.

Acting under its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure, CERD said it was alarmed by the mounting civilian toll, mass displacement and extensive destruction linked to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

These operations, including airstrikes, shelling and the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas, have intensified since March 2, 2026.

More than 4,340 people have reportedly been killed and at least 12,300 injured, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The panel also raised concerns about displacement following Israeli orders directing people to leave areas across southern Lebanon, including territory between the Litani and Zahrani rivers.

It said more than 70 warnings issued in March affected at least 189 towns and villages, covering about 14 percent of Lebanese territory and displacing more than 1 million people in less than three weeks.

Although some residents later returned, more than 360,000 people remained displaced at the end of July, including about 27,200 people staying in collective shelters, according to UN figures.

The committee said reports indicated that entire villages in southern Lebanon had become uninhabitable. It cited the destruction of homes, schools, healthcare facilities, water and electricity systems, places of worship and agricultural land in strikes and demolitions.

The panel urged Israel to rescind blanket displacement and evacuation orders and avoid the forcible transfer of people from southern Lebanon. It also called on Israel to refrain from actions that could constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity or serious violations of international humanitarian or anti-discrimination law.

In addition, CERD called on Israel to allow displaced people to return safely, voluntarily and with dignity; ensure unimpeded humanitarian access; and provide fair and adequate compensation for damage without discrimination.

CERD also expressed concern about rockets fired by Hezbollah into populated areas in Israel, saying the attacks caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

The committee also called on all states party to the anti-racism convention to stop selling, transferring or diverting arms, ammunition and other military equipment to any party when there was a clear risk the material could be used to commit or facilitate violations of international law.