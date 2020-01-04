World’s best players add star power to inaugural desert polo

You are here

Desert Polo will form a central showpiece of the Winter at Tantora Festival, which celebrates the cultural heritage of the beautiful and historic Madinah region over a three-month period. (Supplied)
Updated 04 January 2020
Arab News

  • The Winter at Tantora Festival is offering a special polo package, for one day or three, featuring a special “Introduction to Polo” clinic
JEDDAH: Players from the world’s most renowned polo team, Argentina’s La Dolfina, are set to contest the inaugural Desert Polo tournament next month at the breathtaking AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Desert Polo, which creates Saudi Arabian history as the first tournament held under the auspices of the newly formed Saudi Polo Federation, is to make its debut on Jan. 16, 2020. It will form a central showpiece of the Winter at Tantora Festival, which celebrates the cultural heritage of the beautiful and historic Madinah region over a three-month period.
Players from La Dolfina, fresh from their 11th victory in the Argentine Open, will swap the city of Buenos Aires for the towering sandstone mountains and sweeping canyons of AlUla, a site of civilization dating back 200,000 years.
There, the players will each lead a team of invited players and patrons from the glamorous world of polo in a two-day tournament.
Adolfo Cambiaso, the ten-goal founder of La Dolfina, who will be joined by teammates Pablo McDonough, David Stirling and Juan M. Nero said: “I’m looking forward to visiting AlUla with the team. Polo has taken me all over the world but to play in an ancient heritage site with such strong horsemanship heritage is a first for me.
“I am honored to be asked to participate in the first official polo event held in the country and very excited about the developments being made by the Saudi Polo Federation and what that means for the growth of our sport.”
Amr F. Zedan, the chairman of Saudi Polo Federation and a well-known polo player and patron, welcomed La Dolfina to the Desert Polo lineup.
“Hosting players like Adolfo and Pablo adds real star power to Desert Polo,” he said. “Polo in Saudi Arabia is beginning its journey of development and we are incredibly proud to use this event as a vehicle to promote not only the changes that we are making in the governance of this sport but also as a way to promote the largely untouched beauty of our country.”
The Winter at Tantora Festival is offering a special polo package, for one day or three, featuring a special “Introduction to Polo” clinic. A limited run of 150 one-day tickets are available for SR2,500 ($666) to weekend and one-day package holders, while 150 three-day tickets at SR3,500 are available to weekend package holders only.
This includes a one-hour introduction clinic to polo, with a maximum limit of 10 per day on a first-come first-serve basis.

 

Facing Saudi dunes over 12 rounds will be a tough task, say rally veterans

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, during event. (Supplied)
SALEH FAREED

  • Two-time Dakar winner, Carlos Sainz, 57, told the media briefing held at the Hilton hotel in Jeddah, that he was all ready to take on the challenge of the Kingdom’s desert dunes and off-road tracks
JEDDAH: Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi believes home advantage will give him the edge over the likes of two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso when the Dakar Rally gets underway on Sunday.
The 38-year-old racer told a Jeddah press-conference gathering of 13 of the event’s top participants, that he felt optimistic about winning despite the presence of a host of motorsport and Dakar legends.
“It is tough to be among such sporting figures but that does not mean that I can’t get there,” said Al-Rajhi.
Spaniard Alonso is aiming to create history by becoming the first F1 championship winner to secure victory in the grueling 12-day Dakar Rally, being staged in the Kingdom for the first time. “It is a big challenge for me competing with such big names here in Saudi Arabia, but I am determined to be on top as I am participating in Dakar Rally for the first time,” he said.
Alonso, also 38, who entered the five-day AlUla-Neom Cross-Country Rally with Toyota a month ago, added that he was fully prepared for the world-famous race and hoped that Saudi Arabia would bring him luck.
Two-time Dakar winner, Carlos Sainz, 57, told the media briefing held at the Hilton hotel in Jeddah, that he was all ready to take on the challenge of the Kingdom’s desert dunes and off-road tracks.
The Spanish driver, who recently participated in the Sharqiya rally, has his sights firmly set on a Jan. 17 victory. He said: “I am glad that I came to this country and trained before the Dakar Rally, and I am looking forward to getting a good result despite my age compared to other young participants.”
Meanwhile, 54-year-old Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel, who has won the race 13 times, said: “Dakar Saudi Arabia holds more than one surprise and this year it will be tough for the drivers, not only testing their vehicles but also their ability to face the Saudi dunes over 12 rounds.”
He pointed out that he was looking for a place on the winners’ podium and hoped to show his quality as a competitor.
Qatar’s double former champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, lauded Saudi Arabia for bringing the prestigious race to the region. “I just want to praise Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, for his effort in hosting the Dakar Rally here in Asia and for me I hope that I can win my third title.”
Speaking to Arab News after the conference, Prince Abdul Aziz said: “Hosting such a huge event shows that Saudi Arabia is capable of attracting the best events in the world and of hosting great champions.
“We are looking forward to a great competition and hope that everyone finishes the rally safely,” he added.

