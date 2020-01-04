World’s best players add star power to inaugural desert polo

JEDDAH: Players from the world’s most renowned polo team, Argentina’s La Dolfina, are set to contest the inaugural Desert Polo tournament next month at the breathtaking AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Desert Polo, which creates Saudi Arabian history as the first tournament held under the auspices of the newly formed Saudi Polo Federation, is to make its debut on Jan. 16, 2020. It will form a central showpiece of the Winter at Tantora Festival, which celebrates the cultural heritage of the beautiful and historic Madinah region over a three-month period.
Players from La Dolfina, fresh from their 11th victory in the Argentine Open, will swap the city of Buenos Aires for the towering sandstone mountains and sweeping canyons of AlUla, a site of civilization dating back 200,000 years.
There, the players will each lead a team of invited players and patrons from the glamorous world of polo in a two-day tournament.
Adolfo Cambiaso, the ten-goal founder of La Dolfina, who will be joined by teammates Pablo McDonough, David Stirling and Juan M. Nero said: “I’m looking forward to visiting AlUla with the team. Polo has taken me all over the world but to play in an ancient heritage site with such strong horsemanship heritage is a first for me.
“I am honored to be asked to participate in the first official polo event held in the country and very excited about the developments being made by the Saudi Polo Federation and what that means for the growth of our sport.”
Amr F. Zedan, the chairman of Saudi Polo Federation and a well-known polo player and patron, welcomed La Dolfina to the Desert Polo lineup.
“Hosting players like Adolfo and Pablo adds real star power to Desert Polo,” he said. “Polo in Saudi Arabia is beginning its journey of development and we are incredibly proud to use this event as a vehicle to promote not only the changes that we are making in the governance of this sport but also as a way to promote the largely untouched beauty of our country.”
The Winter at Tantora Festival is offering a special polo package, for one day or three, featuring a special “Introduction to Polo” clinic. A limited run of 150 one-day tickets are available for SR2,500 ($666) to weekend and one-day package holders, while 150 three-day tickets at SR3,500 are available to weekend package holders only.
This includes a one-hour introduction clinic to polo, with a maximum limit of 10 per day on a first-come first-serve basis.