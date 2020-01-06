You are here

  • Home
  • UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all

UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all

A file photo shows travelers at the Dubai International Airport. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcbfb

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all

  • "The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries"
  • Sheikh Maktoum said on Twitter that the UAE currently attracts 21 million tourists a year
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Monday introduced a multiple-entry visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities, with the aim of turning the Gulf state into a tourism hub.
"#UAE Cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE," the government of Dubai Media Office tweeted, referring to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai.
"The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities," the Dubai Media Office wrote.
Sheikh Maktoum said on Twitter that the UAE currently attracts 21 million tourists a year.
Travellers from Africa, some South American countries, Arab states outside the Gulf, and European states from outside the European Union and former Soviet Union previously needed visas.
In October, Dubai is to host Expo 2020, a big-budget global trade fair.
 

Topics: UAE Travel visa

Related

Libyan commander Haftar says his forces entered Sirte city

Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Libyan commander Haftar says his forces entered Sirte city

Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AFP

SIRTE, Libya: Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday said they had entered the coastal city of Sirte and seized its airport from factions loyal to the Tripoli government.
In statements on its social media accounts, Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said they were "steadily advancing towards the heart of Sirte" after seizing control of Ghardabiya airport on the city's outskirts.
 

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

Related

Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar makes ‘call to arms’ over possible Turkey intervention
Middle-East
Erdogan: Turkish military units have started deploying to Libya

Latest updates

De Villiers wins Dakar second stage, Alonso loses wheel
UAE launches multi-entry tourist visas for all
Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi meetsUS ambassador in Baghdad
Libyan commander Haftar says his forces entered Sirte city
Thousands march in Liberia to protest falling economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.