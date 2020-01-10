Saudi talent fund holds workshop on localizing occupational safety profession

You are here

Updated 10 January 2020
  • The workshop coincided with a decision to localize occupational health and safety
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) held a workshop about localizing occupational health and safety, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The workshop coincided with a decision to localize occupational health and safety, and explained the requirements and mechanisms needed to implement training programs. It was held at Hadaf’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, director general for the development and design of training programs at Hadaf, said the organization offered several means of supporting localizing the health and safety profession in the Kingdom. 
The workshop addressed reasons for localizing the field - providing job opportunities for Saudi men and women, achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans, and raising the level of Saudi participation in the job market.

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund Hadaf

RIYADH: King Salman called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to express his solidarity with the country during its bushfire crisis.

He confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to provide assistance so Australia could overcome the disaster.

The king also expressed his condolences to the prime minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He said Saudi Arabia and its people shared the pain of Australians.

Morrison expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and to the Saudi people for their empathy.

The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people and  destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

