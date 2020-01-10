Saudi talent fund holds workshop on localizing occupational safety profession

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) held a workshop about localizing occupational health and safety, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The workshop coincided with a decision to localize occupational health and safety, and explained the requirements and mechanisms needed to implement training programs. It was held at Hadaf’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, director general for the development and design of training programs at Hadaf, said the organization offered several means of supporting localizing the health and safety profession in the Kingdom.
The workshop addressed reasons for localizing the field - providing job opportunities for Saudi men and women, achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans, and raising the level of Saudi participation in the job market.
