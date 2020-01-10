You are here

Iraqi PM tells US to decide mechanism for troop withdrawal

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi meets with US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller in Baghdad, Iraq January 6, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Iraq passed a non-binding resolution to oust US troops following the death of a top Iranian general
  • Iraq rejects all violations against its sovereignty including the attacks carried out by Iran and the US
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the US secretary of state to send a delegation to Iraq tasked with formulating the mechanism for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, according to a statement released Friday.
The statement, from the office of the Iraqi caretaker prime minister, said the request came in a telephone call between Abdul-Mahdi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday night. It says Pompeo called the Iraqi premier.
The prime minister said Iraq rejects all violations against its sovereignty including the attacks carried out by Iranian forces against US troops in Iraq and also American violations of Iraq’s airspace in the airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week.
The Iraqi leader asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to carry out the parliament’s resolution regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq,” the statement said.
“The prime minister said American forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in its airspace without permission from Iraqi authorities and this was a violation of the bilateral agreements,” the statement added.
Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution to oust US troops following a strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis last Friday.

Israel releases man convicted of spying for Syria

  • Sidqi Al-Maq was jailed in 2015 to 11 years for spying, treason, contact with a foreign agent and transfer of information to the Syrian government
JERUSALEM: Israel has announced the release of two prisoners — one of whom was convicted of spying for Syria — as part of a swap deal brokered by Russia.
Sidqi Al-Maqt, from the Druze community in the annexed Golan Heights, was jailed in 2015 to 11 years for spying, treason, contact with a foreign agent and transfer of information to the Syrian government.
He had already spent several years behind bars in Israel for spying.
“Security prisoner Sidqi Al-Maqt will be released tomorrow (Friday) January 10, before the scheduled end of his imprisonment,” Israel’s prison authority said late Thursday.
Authorities also announced the early release of another Golan resident, Amal Abu Saleh, who was jailed for the murder of a Syrian who crossed the Israeli border. He had been due to remain behind bars until 2023.
The early releases are a “gesture of goodwill” after the repatriation to Israel last year of the remains of Zachary Baumel, an Israeli soldier missing since the 1982 war in Lebanon, the prisons authority said.
Israeli authorities had promised the release of two Syrian prisoners after the repatriation of the remains.
According to Israeli media, the release of Maqt and Abu Saleh was delayed because the two men wanted to return to the town of Majdal Shams in the annexed Golan Heights, rather than travel to Syrian-held territory.
Maqt told Syrian state news agency SANA his release was “without conditions and that is a victory of the will of the Syrians over the will of the occupier.”
SANA said Maqt had been released in August 2012 after 27 years in Israeli detention.
“He was re-arrested on February 25, 2015... after he documented cooperation between the Israeli occupying army and the terrorists of Al-Nusra Front,” it said, referring to Syria’s then Al-Qaeda affiliate.
After midnight, SANA said Abu Saleh has arrived at his birthplace of Majdal Shams.
Some 23,000 Druze still live in the part of the Golan Heights Israel seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
The majority still consider themselves Syrian.

