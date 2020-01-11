You are here

Saudi Arabia, Arab countries mourn death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos

Omanis carrying the coffin of their late leader Sultan Qaboos at the Grand Mosque in the capital Muscat. (AFP)
  • UAE president commended on the leadership of Sultan Qaboos
  • Kuwaiti Emir called him a brother and a friend
DUBAI: King Salman and the Crown Prince expressed their “sorrow” over the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s royals said “Saudis share the sorrows of the Sultanate of Oman and its people.”

The UAE’s ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also mourned the death of the Sultan and commended him for his dedication to serving the Omani people, state news agency WAM said.

“We express our sincere condolences to the Omani royal family and the people of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on the death of the great late Sultan Qaboos, we express our full confidence that the people of Oman and its leadership will continue his blessed march serving the causes of the nation and advance the Arab joint action,” WAM quoted Al-Nahyan.

The Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also sent a message of condolences to Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said – the newly appointed sultan.

Al-Sabah described Sultan Qaboos as a brother, friend and a leader who dedicated his life to the causes of Arab and Islamic countries.

Leaders of Arab countries, including UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan, declared three days mourning period after the news of Sultan Qaboos’ death was announced.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying Qaboos “was a visionary leader… who transformed Oman.”

