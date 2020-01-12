You are here

  • Home
  • False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents

False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents

The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is seen in an undated aerial photo near Toronto, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnavp

Updated 12 January 2020
Reuters

False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents

  • Cell phone users across Ontario received an alert about the supposed incident at the aging Pickering plant
  • The Ontario Power Generation authority said the message had been a mistake
Updated 12 January 2020
Reuters

OTTAWA: The Canadian province of Ontario sent out a false alert on Sunday that there had been an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto, Canada’s largest city, prompting angry local mayors to demand an inquiry.
At around 7:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) cell phone users across Ontario received an alert about the supposed incident at the aging Pickering plant, one of the world’s largest.
Less than an hour later the Ontario Power Generation (OPG) authority said the message had been a mistake.
“Important update: the alert regarding Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment,” it said in a tweet without giving details.
The initial message said there had been no abnormal leak of activity from the plant, which is located on the shores of Lake Ontario some 50 km (30 miles) east of downtown Toronto.
“Like many of you, I was very troubled to have received that emergency alert this morning. While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred,” Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said on Twitter.
“I have spoken to the province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place.”
Toronto Mayor John Tory complained that many of the city’s 3 million residents had been unnecessarily alarmed and also pushed for a probe, citing what he said were “far too many unanswered questions.”
OPG was not immediately available for comment.
The plant came online in 1971 and has a power-generating capacity of 3,100 megawatts when fully active. It is scheduled to be shut down in 2024.
“OPG has reminded everyone that they’re running an unneeded and aging nuclear station next to Toronto,” said Shawn-Patrick Stensil, a program director at Greenpeace Canada.
Some social media users posted images from the hit cartoon series the Simpsons, which features a nuclear power plant plagued by safety violations.
The Ontario government will issue a statement later on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford.
Cam Guthrie, the mayor of Guelph, a city west of Toronto, said “sending out a ‘hey there was an issue at a nuclear plant but we’re not going to tell you about it specifically and it’s not a big deal’ emergency text, is terrible.”

Topics: Nuclear plant TORONTO

Related

Middle-East
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years: France
World
EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

Ethiopian PM asks S.Africa to mediate Nile dam dispute

Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

Ethiopian PM asks S.Africa to mediate Nile dam dispute

  • Abiy called on South Africa’s president to intervene in the negotiations
  • Ethiopia’s ties to Egypt have soured since the east African country launched the dam construction
Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

PRETORIA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday asked South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in a long-running dispute with Egypt over a massive dam being built on the Blue Nile River.
Ethiopia’s ties to Egypt have soured since the east African country launched the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in 2011.
Set to become the largest hydropower plant in Africa, the project has fueled tensions because Egypt depends on the river for 90 percent of its water supply.
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan — where the Blue Nile converges with the White Nile before flowing north — started discussions in November that are meant to yield an agreement next week.
But major sticking points remained in the latest round of talks on Thursday and the parties have yet to clinch a deal.
Abiy, who visited South Africa this weekend, called on Ramaphosa to intervene in the negotiations as the next chairperson of the African Union (AU), which he will take over from Egypt this month.
“As he (Ramaphosa) is a good friend for both Ethiopia and Egypt and also as incoming AU chair, he can make a discussion between both parties to solve the issue peacefully,” Abiy told reporters at a press conference in South Africa’s political capital Pretoria.
Ramaphosa said South Africa was open to playing a role in facilitating “whatever agreement can be crafted.”
“What is pleasing, as far as I’m concerned, is that both countries are willing to discuss this matter and find solutions,” he said.
The president said he had already brought up the issue with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was “willing to have discussions with Ethiopia.”
Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize last month for his efforts to resolve a long-running conflict between Ethiopia and its neighboring foe Eritrea.
Just three months after Abiy took office in 2018, he ended a 20-year-old stalemate between the countries over a 1998-2000 border conflict.
US President Donald Trump made a controversial statement earlier this week in which he complained about Abiy receiving the prestigious award.
“To be honest, I don’t have any clue about... how the Nobel committee selects an individual for the prize,” said Abiy, struggling to contain a smile at the mention.
“If President Trump complained it must go to Oslo, not to Ethiopia.”

Topics: Ethiopia Nile Dam South Africa

Related

World
Deadlock over Nile dam as Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan look to Washington for talks
Middle-East
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan views come closer on giant Nile dam: Sudanese irrigation minister

Latest updates

Four Iraqi servicemen wounded by rocket attack on air base
Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman on Saudi Arabia visit
False alert about nuclear plant incident near Toronto alarms residents
Ethiopian PM asks S.Africa to mediate Nile dam dispute
Abu Dhabi-based agency calls for clean energy investments to double

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.