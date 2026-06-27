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Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths

Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths
A health worker in personal protective equipment stands near displaced people waiting for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp, one month after an outbreak was declared, in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Jun. 18, 2026. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 27 June 2026 16:39
AFP
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Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths

Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths
  • Measures to limit the spread have already been put in place in affected areas
  • Cholera is a waterborne disease that spreads through contaminated food or drinking water
Updated 27 June 2026 16:39
AFP
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BANGUI: The Central African Republic has declared a cholera outbreak after confirming 24 deaths and 197 cases near the capital Bangui, according to the health minister.
“The Ministry of Health... has today, June 26, 2026, confirmed a cholera outbreak in the health districts of Bimbo and Mbaiki,” southwest of Bangui, said Pierre Somse late Friday.
Measures to limit the spread have already been put in place in affected areas, and more are being deployed in nearby towns, he added.
Cholera is a waterborne disease that spreads through contaminated food or drinking water and can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration.
While it has been largely eliminated in wealthier countries, it remains a risk in poorer regions with limited access to clean water. Authorities are investigating the source of the outbreak, the fifth recorded in the country.
In the previous outbreak in 2016, more than 500 people were infected and 23 died. “The government remains fully mobilized to contain this outbreak,” the minister said, urging people to follow health advice and preventive measures.
The Central African Republic is also on alert over a deadly Ebola outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Topics: Cholera outbreak Central African Republic

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