Dubai-based style icon Nadya Hassan ties the knot in a feathered gown

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Dubai-based fashion influencer Nadya Hassan who tied the knot with her partner, model Wiktor Gniewek, this weekend, with the wedding reception to follow this summer.

The UAE-born style maven took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, via a series of portraits photographed by House of Nomad designer Ahmed El-Sayed.

She shared a photograph of herself and her new husband at the Burj Al-Arab with her 213,000 followers, simply captioning the image “Mr & Mrs” alongside a red heart emoji.

Hassan also offered a peak of the dress she wore to officially get married. The style blogger, who is affectionately known as The Fierce Nay to her legion of loyal followers, chose a beaded, feather-embellished dress from Chateau Modeliste.

She accessorized the look with a Swarovski sequin-embellished Tyler Ellis clutch and jewels from Bulgari.

When it came to her beauty look, Algerian makeup artist Najla Gun was tasked with readying the blushing bride for her big day. Gun dreamed up a bombshell look that comprised of lightly smoked-out lids, thick, brow-grazing eyelashes, defined cheeks and a swipe of pink lipstick.

Her hair was kept in loose, soft waves and adorned with a dazzling headpiece from Lebanese accessories label Aura.

Hassan joins a lineup of other regional fashion influencers who have tied the knot in recent days, including Iraqi style blogger Rania Fawaz, who got married to her longtime partner Sammer Sommer in Dubai in December as well as Palestinian influencer Ola Farahat, who tied the knot back in 2019.

According to Hassan, the newly wed and Gniewek “just got married officially,” and the wedding is slated to take place in Poland, where her husband originally hails from, in July.

Hassan has kept her relationship with Gniewek largely under wraps, though she did recently take to Instagram to share a photograph of the duo cozied up together — with half of her new husband’s head strategically missing from the frame — alongside text that read “#2019 ... what I am most grateful for is you!”