Makkah launches project to improve checkpoints for pilgrims

The Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) has begun a modernization project of checkpoints for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)
The Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) has begun a modernization project of checkpoints for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah.
The Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) has begun a modernization project of checkpoints for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah.
Updated 29 sec ago
Wajdi Abdullah

  • The security-control center on Al-Shumaisi Road, which links Makkah and Jeddah, is underdoing development and should be fully operational before Ramadan
  • MRDA spokesperson Jalal bin Abdul Jalil Kaaki said that the authority has also begun development of a security-control center in Al-Nawwariyah in northern Makkah
MAKKAH: The Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) has begun a modernization project of checkpoints for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah, which should reduce waiting times significantly, it has announced.
The project was launched under instructions from Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and MRDA chairman, and the supervision of Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah.


The security-control center on Al-Shumaisi Road, which links Makkah and Jeddah, is underdoing development and should be fully operational before Ramadan. Development work includes increasing the number of traffic lanes to 16, updating the center’s technological infrastructure to increase efficiency, and integrating several government services under one roof. Fifteen percent of the work has already been completed.


MRDA spokesperson Jalal bin Abdul Jalil Kaaki said that the authority has also begun development of a security-control center in Al-Nawwariyah in northern Makkah, adding that the new service facilities at the improved centers will also benefit residents of Makkah. Those facilities —  at least in Al-Shumaisi — will include administrative offices, a mosque, a civil defense center, a Red Crescent center, and a building housing other government agencies.

Saudi Arabia Makkah Eye on the Vision Vision 2030

G20 policymakers meet in Saudi Arabia for world economy talks

Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

G20 policymakers meet in Saudi Arabia for world economy talks

  • They discussed ways to improve access to economic opportunities for all
  • Delegates also tackled current risks facing the global economy
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Global policymakers have met in Riyadh to map out “urgent” plans aimed at tackling the challenges and risks to world economic growth.
The first gathering of the Framework Working Group (FWG) under the G20 Saudi presidency discussed ways to improve access to economic opportunities for all, a key priority of the 2020 summit of world leaders’ agenda.
During the FWG meeting held on Jan. 12 and 13, the head of the Saudi team, Dr. Naif Alghaith, said: “It is an urgent priority to break barriers that prevent people from having access to economic opportunities.
“We are working to identify the current conditions of the global economy, the economic risks and challenges facing our world, and the policy responses to mitigate downside risks.”
The group’s talks were co-chaired by Clare Lombardelli, chief economic adviser to the UK Treasury, and Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to India’s Ministry of Finance.
Delegates discussed the current risks facing the global economy and the preparedness for policy co-ordination among the G20 countries.
The meeting also studied possible policy options to enhance access to opportunities for all with a special focus on women, youth and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The get-together followed a G20 symposium on enhancing access to opportunities that was held under the Saudi G20 presidency on Dec. 5 last year in Riyadh.
Participants at the FWG symposium also discussed the role of the public and private sectors in leveraging technology and innovation to create jobs, and opportunities that promote sustainable and inclusive growth.
The G20 FWG was established at the 2009 Pittsburgh summit in the US after world leaders agreed to launch a framework to lay out policies aimed at generating strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive global growth.

G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20

