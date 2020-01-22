You are here

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
  • There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Quality of Life Program will organize an annual conference to develop a strategic index accredited by the UN, according to its spokesman Mazrou Al-Mazrou.

This news came in a meeting held at the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh on Monday, during which Al-Mazrou presented insights about the program, and how it related to the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP) and Saudi Vision 2030.

The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and touristism, he added.

“There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents,” Al-Mazrou said.

“The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities. A range of events and programs have been achieved, such as diversifying entertainment activities with more than 377 events so far, as well as increasing the index of families’ expenditure rate on entertainment activities."

He said the program had several other objectives, including enriching the local entertainment scene in the Kingdom, contributing to the construction media cities, and supporting the development of the Saudi film industry.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Topics: Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa Muslim World League (MWL) Bosnia Saudi Arabia

