Saudi Cabinet voices support for the territorial sovereignty of Cyprus

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s economic progress. (SPA)
  • Kingdom calls for security to be maintained in the region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has voiced its support for Cyprus’ territorial sovereignty amid growing tensions following the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, on Tuesday said it was watching developments in the eastern Mediterranean “with great interest,” and called for security and stability to be maintained in the region.
The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s progress among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2020 report, which placed it first among GCC countries and second in the Arab world on legislative reforms relating to women.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program supports the implementation of reforms that enhance women’s role in economic development, raising the Kingdom’s competitiveness regionally and globally.
Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah said the Cabinet reviewed several reports on developments in regional and international arenas.
The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s assertion during the fourth session of the Arab Parliament in Cairo that its policy is based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, full respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, noninterference in their internal affairs, and its belief that these principles are capable of resolving all conflicts, foremost the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The Cabinet also reviewed efforts to promote political solutions to crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan, calling on all to take action to address destabilizing foreign threats and interventions and to “move forward toward the aspirations of security, stability and development of Arab countries and their peoples.”
On regional affairs, the Cabinet condemned an attack on a military site in Niger, the bombing of a security checkpoint and a tax collection center in Somalia, and the terrorist strike by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib governorate, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Cabinet session also authorized the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to sign a draft protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe.
An agreement on social development between the the Kingdom and Tunisia was also approved along with a memorandum of understanding for scientific and technical cooperation with Spain.
The Cabinet also approved an agreement for scientific and geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and the Russian State Geological Company.

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

Updated 22 January 2020
SPA

Quality of Life program plans annual conference to develop strategic index

  • There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents
Updated 22 January 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Quality of Life Program will organize an annual conference to develop a strategic index accredited by the UN, according to its spokesman Mazrou Al-Mazrou.

This news came in a meeting held at the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh on Monday, during which Al-Mazrou presented insights about the program, and how it related to the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP) and Saudi Vision 2030.

The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and touristism, he added.

“There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents,” Al-Mazrou said.

“The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities. A range of events and programs have been achieved, such as diversifying entertainment activities with more than 377 events so far, as well as increasing the index of families’ expenditure rate on entertainment activities."

He said the program had several other objectives, including enriching the local entertainment scene in the Kingdom, contributing to the construction media cities, and supporting the development of the Saudi film industry.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

