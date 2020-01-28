You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt honors Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs for fighting extremism

Egypt honors Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs for fighting extremism

Al-Sheikh was honored for his role in renewing religious discourse and correcting misconceptions about Islam. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z36sf

Updated 28 January 2020
Arab News

Egypt honors Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs for fighting extremism

  • Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has granted Al-Sheikh the honor on behalf of President Sisi
  • Al-Sheikh was honored for his role in renewing religious discourse and correcting misconceptions about Islam
Updated 28 January 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Sheikh has been honored by the Egyptian prime minister on Tuesday for his efforts in renewing religious discourse and fighting extremist ideologies. 

Mostafa Madbouli granted the minister the honor on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. 

He was also recognized for his role in correcting misconceptions about Islam. 

The event took place at a conference in Cairo being held by Al-Azhar Institution named theInternational Conference on Renovation of Islamic Thought.

The conference was attended by a number of top leaders, prominent political and religious figures, and representatives of the Awqaf (Endowments) Ministry and Islamic councils from 41 Arab and Islamic countries.

Topics: Egypt Saudi Arabia Islam

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula hosts Ecotrail running race for first time
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Border Guards arrest 79 drug smugglers during January

Rescue mission aids starving lions in neglected Sudan zoo

Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
AP

Rescue mission aids starving lions in neglected Sudan zoo

Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
AP

KHARTOUM: Four lions in a rundown zoo in the capital of Sudan, wasting away from hunger, are undergoing lifesaving medical treatment from an international animal rescue organization.

The plight of the rail-thin lions in Al-Qurashi Park in Khartoum set off an outpouring of sympathy and donations from around the world. At least five lions, both male and female, once inhabited the zoo. One lioness died of starvation last week.

On Tuesday, veterinarians and wildlife experts from Vienna-based animal welfare group Four Paws International conducted medical checks at the park, which has fallen on hard times for lack of money and attention.

Amir Khalil, head of the Four Paws emergency mission, said he was “shocked” by the poor state of the lions, their cramped quarters and the park’s general disarray.

“I don’t understand why no one was given the task of feeding them or how authorities could just overlook this,” he said, describing two of the remaining four as in critical condition, “dehydrated ... a third of their normal weight.”

Four Paws faces a daunting task and its two-day trip has been dogged by challenges from the start. 

When the team arrived late on Monday, customs agents confiscated most of their luggage and essential medicine, citing a lack of prior approval. The group says it’s operating with just a fraction of its equipment, and scrambling to find local alternatives.

Although the group typically carries out rescue missions, it has no immediate plan to transport the animals in Al-Qurashi to better conditions abroad.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Middle-East
Images of starving lions in Sudan zoo spark global concern
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Sudan’s livestock imports

Latest updates

Misk Academy launches interactive platform in Saudi Arabia
Rescue mission aids starving lions in neglected Sudan zoo
Saudi Arabia encourages direct talks between Israel and Palestinians under US patronage
Exxon turnaround sapped by chemicals, refining
Protest coverage: Iraqi channel faces month-long ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.