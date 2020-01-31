You are here

Brexit day: Britain quits EU, steps into transition twilight zone

Beyond the symbolism of turning its back on 47 years of membership, little will actually change until the end of 2020, by which time Johnson has promised to strike a broad free trade agreement with the EU. (File/AFP)
LONDON: The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of empire and a blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of war.

The country will slip away an hour before midnight from the club it joined in 1973, moving into the no man’s land of a transition period that preserves membership in all but name until the end of this year.

At a stroke, the EU will be deprived of 15 percent of its economy, its biggest military spender and the world’s international financial capital of London. The divorce will shape the fate of the United Kingdom — and determine its wealth — for generations to come.

“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say in a television address, though he has given few clues about his post-Brexit plans beyond inspirational words.

“This is the dawn of a new era,” Johnson, one of the main leaders of the “Leave” campaign in the 2016, will say.

Beyond the symbolism of turning its back on 47 years of membership, little will actually change until the end of 2020, by which time Johnson has promised to strike a broad free trade agreement with the EU, the world’s biggest trading bloc.

For proponents, Brexit is a dream “independence day” for a United Kingdom escaping what they cast as a doomed German-dominated project that is failing its 500 million population.

Opponents believe Brexit is a folly that will weaken the West, torpedo what is left of the United Kingdom’s global clout, undermine its economy and ultimately lead to a more insular and less cosmopolitan set of islands in the northern Atlantic.

Brexit was always about much than Europe.

The June 2016 Brexit referendum showed a divided and triggered soul-searching about everything from secession and immigration to empire and modern Britishness.

Such was the severity of the Brexit meltdown that allies and investors were left astonished by a country that was for decades touted as a confident pillar of Western political stability.

At home, Brexit has tested the bonds that bind together the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave the bloc but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Scotland’s First Minister will use the moment to spell out her next steps toward holding a second independence referendum with a poll on Thursday suggesting a slim majority of Scots would now back a split because of Brexit.

So on “Brexit Day,” some will celebrate and some will weep — but many Britons will do neither. Many are simply happy that more than three years of tortuous political wrangling over the divorce are over.

“I did not vote for it and I did not want it to happen, but now I just want it over,” said Judith Miller, a resident of London. “I am tired, I have had enough, I am sick of it on the news and we are just going to have to deal with it.”

It is unclear how Brexit will play out for either the United Kingdom or the European Union.

Brexiteers hope ‘independence’ will herald democratic and economic reforms that will reshape the United Kingdom, propelling it ahead of its European rivals which they say are chained to the doomed euro.

Pro-EU supporters say the United Kingdom will atrophy and have little option but to move closer to US President Donald Trump. The Times newspaper showed a cartoon of Johnson leaping out the EU frying pan into the fire of Trump’s orange hair. Euroskeptic newspapers heralded the impending departure.

“A New Dawn for Britain,” the Daily Mail said on its front page and the Sun’s headline was “Our Time Has Come.” The pro-EU Guardian had a different slant: “Small island,” its headline said, adding it was the biggest gamble in a generation.

Johnson will chair a cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the first city to declare support for leaving the EU in the June 2016 referendum. Brexiteers will celebrate on Parliament Square while some opponents of Brexit are also due to gather.

A Union Jack in the building of the European Council in Brussels will be lowered at 7 p.m. time (1800 GMT) on Friday, and put away with the flags of non-EU countries.

With sorrow, some support for Brexit and even hope of a return, Europeans from across the EU bade farewell.

“I am very sorry that the United Kingdom is exiting. I think it is a very, very bad thing for Europe, for the United Kingdom, for everything,” said Sara Invitto, from Milan. “Goodbye!“

Topics: Brexit European Union

Pompeo visits Ukraine as Trump impeachment trial advances

Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo visits Ukraine as Trump impeachment trial advances

  • Pompeo vowed to back Ukraine’s efforts to root out corruption
  • Trump last year removed the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and denounced her in the call with Zelensky
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
AFP

KIEV, Ukraine: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to meet with Ukraine’s leader on Friday on his first trip to the country that is at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The visit, which was scheduled for early January but then delayed because of Middle East tensions, was expected to highlight US support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia-backed separatists.

Pompeo said Thursday before flying to Kiev from London that he would “talk about how we can provide continuing support to the Ukrainian people from the aggressions that Russia has undertaken over the past handful of years.”

He has also vowed to back Ukraine’s efforts to root out corruption.

“(I will) talk about the important work that the United States and Ukraine will continue to do together to fight corruption inside of that country,” he told reporters Wednesday.

America will continue to “provide the support that the Ukrainian people need to ensure that they have a free and independent nation,” he said.

Pompeo will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is at the center of Trump’s historic impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Democratic prosecution team at the Senate trial has alleged Trump flagrantly tried to force Kiev to help him tarnish his possible election challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.

Key to the impeachment scandal is a July 25 telephone call in which Trump pushed Zelensky to announce an investigation of Biden.

Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine in the war in the east of the country, and refusing Zelensky a White House meeting unless he opened the probe.

American financial and military aid is crucial for Kiev, and that is a reason why Ukraine was struggling not to be involved in the US campaign, trying to maintain support from both American major parties.

“Pompeo will be very cautious, considering how sensitive this topic is,” Oleksiy Melnyk, a foreign policy analyst at the Razumkov Center in Kiev, said regarding Trump’s alleged pressure on Ukraine’s leader.

Pompeo has declined to comment on whether he intends to raise the Biden subject during the visit.

“I do not want to talk about particular individuals. It is not worth it,” Pompeo said, adding that he will discuss Zelensky’s “committment” to fight corruption.

The secretary of state came under increased scrutiny last year when it emerged that he had been one of the senior administration officials listening in on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

Trump last year removed the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and denounced her in the call with Zelensky.

Former career diplomats accused Pompeo, a stalwart ally of Trump, of not robustly defending Yovanovitch either to the White House or in public.

Pompeo’s stance on Yovanovitch became a subject of his feud with journalists this week as a correspondent for National Public Radio in the United States has been excluded from the secretary of state’s plane, after a tense exchange between him and another NPR journalist.

Pompeo held talks with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko early Friday, and also met with the leader of the new independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Yepifaniy. He is to brief reporters after the talks with Zelensky.

Early Saturday, Pompeo will continue his trip in the region, heading to Belarus, and then to Central Asia’s Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Ukraine Trump impeachment

