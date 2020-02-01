You are here

  Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (Getty Images/AFP)
DES MOINES, Iowa: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent roughly $180 million in the month after his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, a staggering sum that’s drastically more than all other leading contenders spent during much of the past year combined.
Since his late entry into the race in November, the former New York City mayor has drawn withering criticism from rivals who accuse him of using his massive fortune, estimated to be $60 billion, in an attempt to buy the party’s nomination. The spending, detailed in a campaign finance report that all candidates must submit to the Federal Election Commission on Friday, has enabled Bloomberg to dominate TV advertising and become a credible contender, even though he hasn’t appeared in a debate and is not competing in many early voting states.
On Sunday, he will go head-to-head with President Donald Trump in dueling ads that air during the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the other leading candidates have been drawing down their cash reserves in a final push before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.
Money may not be an obstacle for Bloomberg. But the cash-on-hand sums reported by former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will offer a key indication of the health of their campaigns.
A poor performance during the caucuses on Monday combined with an anemic bank account balance could be a death knell for their campaign, or at least make it difficult to persuade donors to give more money.
“For the guys and gals who have spent substantial resources getting to this stage in Iowa, if they don’t meet expectations, they are going to be in a position where they have to live off the land in the coming weeks, which is not a fun place to be,” said Danny Diaz, a Republican consultant who was a senior adviser for Mitt Romney’s 2012 White House bid and the manager of Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The totals reported Friday will show where the candidates stood at the end of 2019 and don’t reflect the month of spending in the sprint before the caucuses. Buttigieg reported that he spent $34 million in the final three months of the year and had $14.5 million cash on hand, while Warren spent $33 million with $13.7 million in the bank. Klobuchar had $4.9 million in reserve after spending $10.1 million during that period.
Most others had yet to file reports.
Those who rely on traditional donors to fund their campaigns will likely face additional headwinds coming out of Iowa unless the bring in new donors because many of their most ardent supporters have already given the $2,800 maximum. The two leading progressives in the race, Warren and Sanders, on the other hand, have relied on an army of small-dollar grassroots donors chipping in small amounts — a source of campaign cash that doesn’t easily max out.
“If one underperforms (in Iowa) and you’re strapped for cash, you’re probably going to crash and burn,” said David Brock, a major Democratic fundraiser who leads two outside groups that are targeting Trump in the general election. “It may be that we see even further winnowing of the field soon.”
In October, Biden reported that he had just $9 million on hand at the end of September, which was far less than Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg. On Friday, his campaign announced in a memo to supporters that January was their strongest fundraising month since the launch of his campaign. But campaign manager Greg Schultz also downplayed the importance of being a leading fundraiser.
“Elections ultimately are not about money, they’re about having the right message and vision for the country. But you have to have the resources to compete, which we unequivocally do,” Schultz wrote.

Topics: Democratic presidential race

UAE to reopen labor market for Bangladeshis ‘very soon’: Envoy

Updated 01 February 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

UAE to reopen labor market for Bangladeshis ‘very soon’: Envoy

  • The ambassador said on Thursday that the group would be made up of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization members and relevant officials from Bangladesh
Updated 01 February 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UAE is to reopen its labor market to Bangladeshi migrant workers “very soon” after an eight-year block, Bangladesh’s envoy to the country has revealed.

Muhammad Imran, who was on Wednesday honored with one of the UAE’s highest civilian decorations, told Arab News that a joint technical group would be working to iron out “procedural issues” allowing the process to take place.

The ambassador said on Thursday that the group would be made up of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization members and relevant officials from Bangladesh.

He added that the UAE government had made assurances on the matter to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Abu Dhabi in mid-January.

Imran noted that he had been given further assurances on the manpower export issue during his most recent discussions with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed but added that Emirati authorities had “some concerns” regarding the skills and security of Bangladeshi workers. “We are working on these issues and hope to settle all things shortly,” he said.

The UAE is the second-largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia.

Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), said there were currently around 500,000 Bangladeshis employed in the UAE.

“Since the UAE stopped receiving Bangladeshi workers in 2012, it’s been tough to track the exact numbers of Bangladeshi migrants over there. But I think it will be around half-a-million,” Noman told Arab News.

“For reopening the labor market, we are now working on the terms of reference and expect to start the manpower export process by the (end of) first quarter of this year,” he added.

Currently, the UAE receives a limited number of Bangladeshi migrant workers as domestic helps and drivers.

Meanwhile, during a ceremony on Wednesday, the Medal of Independence of the First Order was presented to Imran by Al-Nahyan in recognition of his efforts toward promoting relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: UAE Bangladesh

