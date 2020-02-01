You are here

Weight loss campaign challenges Saudi residents to lose 300 tons

Social media star Adwa Al-Dakheel speaks at the launch of the health initiative in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Obesity is a major health concern in Saudi Arabia. (AN photo)
Obesity is a major health concern in Saudi Arabia. (AN photo)
Obesity is a major health concern in Saudi Arabia. (AN photo)
Hala Tashkandi

  • Everyone who attends a weigh-in will be eligible for free consultations about diet and weight loss plans, and even if they do not lose any weight they can enter prize draws for smaller gifts and monetary prizes
RIYADH: A new national campaign aims to help residents of Saudi Arabia to adopt healthier lifestyles and shed 300 tons of excess weight by the end of the year.
Saudi retail pharmacy chain Nahdi Medical Company began its weight loss initiative last week with a launch event at Riyadh’s Granada Mall.
The competitive “Wazen Hayatak” (Balance Your Life) program aims to create an environment that encourages the adoption of a more healthy, active and balanced lifestyle, to help transform Saudi society in line with the aims of Vision 2030.
Obesity is a major health concern in the Kingdom, said Hani Ismail, Nahdi’s chief marketing officer.
“Saudi Arabia is currently No. 29 on the list of countries with the most overweight citizens, with 59.4 percent of Saudis overweight,” he said. “The current costs of both prevention and cure of excess weight stand at SR19 billion ($5.06 billion), according to the most recent report, from 2018.”
If the prospect of carrying around less weight and enjoying the benefits of a healthier lifestyle are not incentive enough to take part in the campaign, Nahdi is also offering a prize of SR100,000 at each of three weigh-ins during the campaign to the person who has lost the most weight, proportionally, plus a further SR100,000 to the person who loses the most weight overall.
Everyone who attends a weigh-in will also be eligible for free consultations about diet and weight loss plans, and even if they do not lose any weight they can enter prize draws for smaller gifts and monetary prizes.
Sarah Turkistani, senior health and community service manager at Nahdi, told the audience at the launch that the campaign was close to her heart on a personal level.
“My whole life changed when we started the Wazen Hayatak program,” she said. “We started it as an in-house campaign for employees of Nahdi and were pleasantly surprised when we reached a total weight loss of 500 kilograms.

“We did it a second time in Jeddah, in a small group of 30 pharmacies, and in just three months, our participants lost a total of 3,000 kg. We decided then that we had to make it bigger.”
Certified fitness trainers then guided the crowd through a variety of basic exercises and invited onlookers to get active by taking part in some fun activities. A number of weighing stations were available for people to get accurate measurements of their weight, body fat percentage and muscle mass index.
During Nahdi’s first public Wazen Hayatak program in Jeddah, which ended in January 2016, 2,772 participants lost a total of 3.7 tons.
The public face of the campaign is Saudi entrepreneur and social-media star Adwa Al-Dakheel, who took part in a public weigh-in.
“This initiative is more than just a campaign; this is a lifestyle,” she said.
Nahdi Medical Company is a leading chain of Saudi retail pharmacies, with a network of stores in 125 cities and villages across the Kingdom.

Topics: weight Loss Vision2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia steps up school virus safeguards

Hamad Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia steps up school virus safeguards

  • There have been no reported cases in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Educational facilities in Saudi Arabia have updated emergency procedures to counter the threat of coronavirus.

Saudi Minister of Education, Hamad Al-Asheikh on Saturday instructed all education departments, universities and vocational training institutes to activate emergency plans as the number of people worldwide infected with the life-threatening virus continues to rise. Symptoms include high fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and headache. There have been no reported cases in the Kingdom. According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, coronavirus is transmitted through close contact with an infected person without protection. Intensive care and treatment is the best way to deal with infection, it said.

How to protect?
The ministry said that protection against the virus can be increased by avoiding contact with live or dead animals, or animal products, and avoiding contact with people with respiratory symptoms.
If a child develops symptoms, parents should keep them out of school to avoid spreading the virus, the ministry advised.

THELIST

Health tips to avoid coronavirus:

• Cover mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Keep hands clean by washing them for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or with alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

• Disinfect and clean commonly used surfaces.

• Avoid touching eyes and nose with unclean hands.

• Avoid people with symptoms such as coughing.

Migratory birds
Meanwhile, Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Saudi Wildlife Authority (SWA) stressed the need to take adequate precautions when dealing with resident and migratory animals that can carry fungal disease.
The ministry said that preliminary information indicated that the coronavirus spreading in China is an animal disease, with the main focus on a market containing live animals including bats, rodents and reptiles, in addition to poultry.
Tests carried out in China confirmed that the virus first passed from animals to humans in the market.
The SWA said that the Kingdom lies on the migration paths of many animals coming from areas where certain diseases can be transmitted to humans.
Animals could carry the virus without showing pathological symptoms in some cases, the authority said.
The ministry said that precautionary measures to avoid infection include wearing masks and gloves, washing or disinfecting hands after handling animals and birds or their meat, treating any animal that shows symptoms of sickness with caution, and avoiding migratory birds’ habitats. The ministry urged residents to report any mass deaths of animals on the toll-free number 8002470000.

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus SARS

