You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture

What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture

Short Url

https://arab.news/5jw7e

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Author: KEN TATE

The Alchemy of Architecture: Memoirs and Insights is celebrated architect Ken Tate’s creative memoir about his life in houses. Beginning with his days growing up in Columbus, Mississippi where he was surrounded by beautiful Greek Revival houses, the book journeys through Tate’s upbringing as a creative adolescent to his early days at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta where he started his collegiate architectural career, according to a review published on goodreads.com.
There Tate struggled to keep up with the hard-edged modernism that was being taught in school and longed to design beautiful buildings with soul. Thus, his quest began leading him to Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama where he found what he was looking for in two professors, Jim Jones and Lewis Lanter, who began mentoring him. That tutelage led him to write his thesis Architecture in Search of a Soul. Following graduation from Auburn, Ken journeyed to work for the eccentric talent Bruce Goff in Texas and afterwards for Sambo Mockbee in Jackson, Mississippi.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Parasitoids by H. Charles J. Godfray

Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Parasitoids by H. Charles J. Godfray

Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

Parasitoids lay their eggs on or in the bodies of other species of insect, and the parasitoid larvae develop by feeding on the host, causing its eventual death. Known for a long time to applied biologists for their importance in regulating the population densities of economic pests, parasitoids have recently proven to be valuable tools in testing many aspects of evolutionary theory. 

This book synthesizes the work of both schools of parasitoid biology and asks how a consideration of evolutionary biology can help us understand the behavior, ecology, and diversity of the approximately 1 to 2 million species of parasitoid found on earth, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

After a general introduction to parasitoid natural history and taxonomy, the first part of the book treats the different components of the reproductive strategy of parasitoids: Searching for a host, host selection, clutch size, and the sex ratio. Subsequent chapters discuss pathogens and non-Mendelian genetic elements that affect sexual reproduction. 

A special effort is made to discuss the theoretical background to the subject, but without the use of mathematics.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: An Internet for the People by Jessa Lingel
books
What We Are Reading Today: Grant

Latest updates

Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus
What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture
Afghans turn to Taliban in forgotten province
Malaysian PM slams US peace plan as ‘one-sided’
Yemeni government urges UN to move offices to Aden

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.