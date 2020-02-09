What We Are Reading Today: The Alchemy of Architecture

What We Are Reading Today: Parasitoids by H. Charles J. Godfray

Parasitoids lay their eggs on or in the bodies of other species of insect, and the parasitoid larvae develop by feeding on the host, causing its eventual death. Known for a long time to applied biologists for their importance in regulating the population densities of economic pests, parasitoids have recently proven to be valuable tools in testing many aspects of evolutionary theory.

This book synthesizes the work of both schools of parasitoid biology and asks how a consideration of evolutionary biology can help us understand the behavior, ecology, and diversity of the approximately 1 to 2 million species of parasitoid found on earth, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

After a general introduction to parasitoid natural history and taxonomy, the first part of the book treats the different components of the reproductive strategy of parasitoids: Searching for a host, host selection, clutch size, and the sex ratio. Subsequent chapters discuss pathogens and non-Mendelian genetic elements that affect sexual reproduction.

A special effort is made to discuss the theoretical background to the subject, but without the use of mathematics.