Valentine’s Day buying guide in Saudi Arabia: What she wants, what he wants

High-tech toys or teddy bears? Red roses or trainers? Changing attitudes in Saudi Arabia mean gift-giving has never been easier. But with a dazzling range of choices on offer, many Saudis’ preferences may surprise ...

Her

“Jewelry! Maybe something red, or heart shaped. I know it’s cheesy but if I was given something like that I would just melt.” – Jumana

“A weekend away from the kids. It doesn’t even have to be a trip out of town. Just sending the kids to my parents’ house and being able to spend time alone with my husband at home would be amazing.” – Sarah

“A box full of makeup. It’s so expensive these days, and he is the one who gets to look at it, so we both benefit from it!” – Ferdous

“I just want red roses, but I want a lot of them. A ridiculous number of red roses, like the girls you see on Instagram. It’s not practical, I know, but hey, I can dream!” – Aljohara

“Chocolates and a teddy bear, please! And if possible, I’d like to watch a romantic comedy at home. I hope my future husband enjoys 1990s movies, because that’s what he’s getting!” – Nesreen

“Kitchenware. I love pots, pans, bakeware, even Tupperware! Something I can use in the kitchen. I love my husband, but even he knows that the kitchen is my real first love!” – Dunia

Him

“I don’t really want anything, I would rather spend the day doing something for my wife, since she does so much for me every single day. But I guess a nice dinner is something we could both enjoy.” – Mohammed

“Steak! Medium rare with a baked potato on the side. I’m easy to please.” – Majid

“The best gift I ever got on Valentine’s was an engraved watch from my wife. She had it engraved with our names on the back and the date we got married. Even if no one else can see it when I wear it, I always know it’s there and that makes me so happy.” – Rami

“I’m taking my wife to Disneyland Paris. I collaborated with a work friend of hers to get her leave from work, and her sister to help pack her suitcase. She doesn’t know a thing! It’s a surprise I know she’s going to love.” – Sultan

“This is going to sound crazy, but I want books. I collect antique books, first editions and stuff like that. My mom always complains that they smell weird and clutter up the place, but maybe when I get married my wife will understand.” – Nasser

“I’ll take practical gifts over romantic ones any day. I mean, it would be nice to get a watch or a pen that’s flashy and attention-grabbing, but I would be happier with a toolkit, a new lens for my camera, or even just a gift card. It’s the thought that counts!” – Adam