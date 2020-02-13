You are here

Valentine's Day buying guide in Saudi Arabia: What she wants, what he wants

Valentine's Day buying guide in Saudi Arabia: What she wants, what he wants

High-tech toys or teddy bears? Red roses or trainers? Changing attitudes in Saudi Arabia mean gift-giving has never been easier. But with a dazzling range of choices on offer, many Saudis’ preferences may surprise ... 

Her

“Jewelry! Maybe something red, or heart shaped. I know it’s cheesy but if I was given something like that I would just melt.” – Jumana

“A weekend away from the kids. It doesn’t even have to be a trip out of town. Just sending the kids to my parents’ house and being able to spend time alone with my husband at home would be amazing.” – Sarah

“A box full of makeup. It’s so expensive these days, and he is the one who gets to look at it, so we both benefit from it!” – Ferdous

“I just want red roses, but I want a lot of them. A ridiculous number of red roses, like the girls you see on Instagram. It’s not practical, I know, but hey, I can dream!” – Aljohara

“Chocolates and a teddy bear, please! And if possible, I’d like to watch a romantic comedy at home. I hope my future husband enjoys 1990s movies, because that’s what he’s getting!” – Nesreen

“Kitchenware. I love pots, pans, bakeware, even Tupperware! Something I can use in the kitchen. I love my husband, but even he knows that the kitchen is my real first love!” – Dunia

Him

“I don’t really want anything, I would rather spend the day doing something for my wife, since she does so much for me every single day. But I guess a nice dinner is something we could both enjoy.” – Mohammed

“Steak! Medium rare with a baked potato on the side. I’m easy to please.” – Majid

“The best gift I ever got on Valentine’s was an engraved watch from my wife. She had it engraved with our names on the back and the date we got married. Even if no one else can see it when I wear it, I always know it’s there and that makes me so happy.” – Rami

“I’m taking my wife to Disneyland Paris. I collaborated with a work friend of hers to get her leave from work, and her sister to help pack her suitcase. She doesn’t know a thing! It’s a surprise I know she’s going to love.” – Sultan

“This is going to sound crazy, but I want books. I collect antique books, first editions and stuff like that. My mom always complains that they smell weird and clutter up the place, but maybe when I get married my wife will understand.” – Nasser

“I’ll take practical gifts over romantic ones any day. I mean, it would be nice to get a watch or a pen that’s flashy and attention-grabbing, but I would be happier with a toolkit, a new lens for my camera, or even just a gift card. It’s the thought that counts!” – Adam

 

 

 

 

151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad

151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad

  • 27 winning contestants will be revealed on Saturday
  • Winners will compete in the ISEF 2020 in California in May
RIYADH: A prestigious national Olympiad aimed at identifying the next generation of Saudi scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs on Wednesday kicked off in Riyadh.

A total of 151 male and female students will compete in the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2020), organized by the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The winning 27 contestants will be revealed at a closing ceremony to be held on Saturday under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

Students participating in the competition have already completed their projects at King Saud University in line with the scientific ethical regulations adopted by a jury of eight members, and judging will take place on Thursday and Friday.

The Olympiad entrants will be presenting their research in 21 different scientific fields and a committee of 31 academic experts will pick the winning projects to go through to represent the Kingdom at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2020) being staged in the US in May.

Those chosen to compete at the ISEF gathering in California will be up against 2,000 students representing 90 countries.

Through the Ibdaa competition, the Mawhiba and Ministry of Education partnership aims to identify and develop young Saudi talent. 

More than 75,000 students from throughout the Kingdom applied to take part in the contest which involves thousands of educational supervisors, ministry officials, and scientific experts in supporting students with their research projects.

