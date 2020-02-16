You are here

  'Shams Al-Maaref' (The Book of Sun) to have world premiere during Red Sea film festival opening

‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) to have world premiere during Red Sea film festival opening

‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) captures the spirit of a generation whose lives were transformed by the Internet. (Supplied)
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

'Shams Al-Maaref' (The Book of Sun) to have world premiere during Red Sea film festival opening

  • Film supported by the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation through the Tamheed Fund
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi feature film ‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) will have its world premiere when the Red Sea International Film Festival opens in Jeddah on March 12

The film directed by Faris Godus, which is produced and topbilled by his brother Suhaib, will also compete in the festival’s In Competition category.

‘Shams Al-Maaref’ captures the spirit of a generation whose lives were transformed by the Internet. Set in 2010, high school senior Husam (Baraa Alem) finds himself drawn into the world of video production, an obsession that takes his focus away from the ordinary pursuits of high school and teenage life.

His best friend Maan (Ismail Alhasan), their one-time foe Ibrahim (Ahmed Saddam) and teacher Orabi (Sohayb Godus) also become preoccupied with the online world and the possibility of a medium that comes to represent freedom to them. The group set out to produce a no-budget horror movie – a wild adventure of self-expression and creativity that their families believe will put their futures at risk.

The Godus brothers came to fame through their efforts in projects such as Telfaz 11 and their acclaimed short film ‘Depressing Scene’ (2016) and the Saudi Ramadan TV series ‘Another Planet’.

The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation supported the film, bestowing a $500,000 production grant via the Tamheed Fund, a one-time award for emerging Saudi filmmakers. The film is one of a number backed by the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation’s broad slate of grants and funds.

Festival Director Mahmoud Sabbagh commented: “An insider’s look at the origins of new cinema in Saudi Arabia, ‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (The Book of Sun) is a fitting opening to the Kingdom’s first-ever international film festival. The Godus brothers have created a testament to the passionate community of pioneering filmmakers, who have inspired and drive Saudi cinema culture.”

Topics: film Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival 

Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new mosque-inspired collection

Sonam Kapoor is the face of Bulgari’s new collection, Jannah. (Instagram)
Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

Sonam Kapoor dazzles as Bulgari unveils new mosque-inspired collection

Updated 16 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Fine jewelry house Bulgari unveiled its latest high-jewelry collection, Jannah, in a dazzling runway show that lit up the Louvre Abu Dhabi last week.

More than two years in the making, the collection is a collaboration between the Italian jewelry house and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of the ruling UAE Royal Family.

Drawing inspiration from the five Carrara flower mosaics that adorn the marble ceilings of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE’s capital, the collection features diamond encrusted pieces punctuated with precious emeralds and celebrates the bond between the two cities of Abu Dhabi and Rome.

The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Instagram)

A standout piece is an extraordinary necklace featuring a single, cushion-cut Colombia emerald of 13.38kts and engraved with “Zayed” in Arabic on the back of the pendant, a nod to the Princess’s late grandfather, and founder of the UAE.

It is the first time the Italian high jewelry house collaborates with a member of the UAE royal family.

The new collection was feted by way of a glitzy bash held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi that brought together some of the region’s biggest stars, such as Tara Emad, Nadine Nassib Njeim and Sonam Kapoor, who serves as the face of the Jannah line. 

Topics: Bulgari Sonam Kapoor

