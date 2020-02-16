You are here

Turkish author fears for her life if she returns home

In this file photo taken on February 08, 2017 Turkish novellist Asli Erdogan poses during an interview in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

  • The award-winning author, whose books have been translated into 21 languages, spent four months in jail in 2016
  • This week, when the long-running terror case in which she was accused came to court again, she was unexpectedly acquitted
AFP

ISTANBUL: Exiled Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan expected to be a convicted woman by now with a life sentence hanging over her head.
The award-winning author, whose books have been translated into 21 languages, spent four months in jail in 2016 as part of a probe into a newspaper’s alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.
After her release she traveled to Germany in 2017 as soon as she received her passport back. She has been in self-imposed exile ever since.
This week, when the long-running terror case in which she was accused came to court again, she was unexpectedly acquitted.
“To be honest, I was very surprised. Almost everyone took it for granted that I would be convicted,” the writer told AFP in a phone interview Sunday.
“I still cannot believe it, but if it’s not that, there will be another case,” said Erdogan — who is not related to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
An Istanbul court acquitted Erdogan on Friday of membership of an armed terrorist group and disrupting the unity of the state, while charges of spreading terror propaganda were dropped.
The writer said she had risked a life sentence just because her name was on the literary advisory list of the now-closed pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper.
The accusations “would amount to establishing an army in order to destroy the state. What’s it got to do with a newspaper?” she asked.
She might have escaped a long jail term, but the experience has taken a toll.
In Germany she has had surgery twice for muscle paralysis of the intestine, a condition which doctors say is post-traumatic.
“At the age of 52 I encountered a disease that should occur in one’s 80s,” she said, adding that her stint in jail also played a part.
What she most longs for, however, is access to her library in Turkey.
“A 3,500-book library is my only property in the world. (Without it) I feel like my arms and legs are cut off.”
However, she has no plans to return home because the authorities could seize upon anything she might say to charge her with further offenses, with potentially fatal consequences.
“Another arrest would mean death for me... Under the current circumstances, I cannot return given a risk of detention,” she said.
Since a failed putsch in Turkey in 2016, tens of thousands of people including academics and journalists have been arrested suspected of links to coup plotters.
Critics accuse the president of using the coup to silence opponents but the government argues a wholesale purge is needed to rid the network of followers blamed for the failed putsch.
For the author, the political climate is worsening even though she can no longer gauge the mood for herself as she could before.
“I used to speak with grocers or witness chats in a bus or metro. That was feeding me as a writer but this channel had been cut now. But I have the impression that silence prevails in Turkey.”
She described the political system as “fascism, neo-fascism,” saying ongoing cases involving jailed author Ahmet Altan and businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala showed the situation was “well beyond dictatorship.”
She added: “I don’t know for sure what happens behind closed doors but such irrational cases have no other explanation. I see them as part of a strategy.”

Topics: Turkey author

BEIJING: Mainland China on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and an increase by 105 in deaths caused by the illness for a total of 1,770 since the outbreak began.
The 2,048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 cases from the previous day’s figure. Another 10,844 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and have been discharged from hospitals, according to Monday’s figures.
The update followed the publication late Saturday in China’s official media of a recent speech by President Xi Jinping in which he indicated for the first time that he had led the response to the outbreak from early in the crisis. While the reports were an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the start, it also opened Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.
In his speech, Xi said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on Jan. 7 and ordered the shutdown of the most-affected cities that began on Jan. 23.
The disclosure of his speech indicates top leaders knew about the outbreak’s potential severity at least two weeks before such dangers were made known to the public. It was not until late January that officials said the virus can spread between humans and public alarm began to rise.
New cases in other countries are raising growing concerns about containment of the virus.
Taiwan on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19, the fifth fatality outside of mainland China. Taiwan’s Central News Agency, citing health minister Chen Shih-chung, said the man who died was in his 60s and had not traveled overseas recently and had no known contact with virus patients.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened an experts meeting to discuss containment measures in his country, where more than a dozen cases have emerged in the past few days without any obvious link to China.
“The situation surrounding this virus is changing by the minute,” Abe said.
Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the country is “entering into a phase that is different from before,” requiring new steps to stop the spread of the virus.
Japan now has 413 confirmed cases, including 355 from a quarantined cruise ship, and one death from the virus.
Hundreds of Americans from the cruise ship took charter flights home, as Japan announced another 70 infections had been confirmed on the Diamond Princess. Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights.
The 300 or so Americans flying on US-government chartered aircraft back to the US will face another 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The US Embassy said the departure was offered because people on the ship were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. People with symptoms were banned from the flights.
About 255 Canadians and 330 Hong Kong residents are on board the ship or undergoing treatment in Japanese hospitals. There are also 35 Italians, of which 25 are crew members, including the captain.
In China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began in December, all vehicle traffic will be banned in another containment measure. It expands a vehicle ban in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where public transportation, trains and planes have been halted for weeks.
Exceptions were being made for vehicles involved in epidemic prevention and transporting daily necessities.
Hubei has built new hospitals with thousands of patient beds and China has sent thousands of military medical personnel to staff the new facilities and help the overburdened health care system.
Last Thursday, Hubei changed how it recognized COVID-19 cases, accepting a doctor’s diagnosis rather than waiting for confirmed laboratory test results, in order to treat patients faster. The tally spiked by more than 15,000 cases under the new method.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Wuhan coronavirus

