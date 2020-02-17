You are here

This is the UAE salon behind Ivanka Trump’s hair

LaLoge was entrusted as Trump’s official hairstylist during her whirlwind Dubai visit. (Supplied)
DUBAI: The President of the United States’ daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, touched down in the UAE this week to deliver a keynote speech at the official opening of the Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) held at the city’s Madinat Jumeirah on Sunday.

For the occasion, Trump donned a mustard-colored satin tie-front midi dress from Jonathan Simkhai paired with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps as she praised gender equality progress in the region.

When it came to her hair, the former model and senior political advisor opted to keep her recently-debuted chunky highlights sleek and center-parted, courtesy of Dubai-based salon LaLoge, which was entrusted as Trump’s official hairstylist during her whirlwind Dubai visit.

The cult salon, which was founded by Emirati businesswoman Reem Abou Samra, is currently one of the most buzz-worthy beauty lounges in the UAE, and boasts two locations, including the newly-opened hot spot at The Address Sky View. In addition to hair, the luxury salon also offers nail and facial services— Though it’s unknown whether the beauty parlour was also responsible for Trump’s lit-from-within skin. 

 

Adidas’ latest campaign shot in Saudi Arabia

Adidas Originals decided to shoot its latest “Change is a Team Sport” campaign in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Adidas’ latest campaign shot in Saudi Arabia

Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its iconic superstar sneakers, Adidas Originals decided to shoot its latest “Change is a Team Sport” campaign in Saudi Arabia. 

Featuring four talented women hailing from the Kingdom, the campaign images were photographed against the striking backdrop of the AlUla heritage site.

It is the first time a major brand has shot a campaign at the UNESCO heritage site. (Supplied)

For the campaign, the athletic giant tapped designer Alaa Balkhy, rapper Aseel Saraj, fashion blogger Jory Al Maiman and skateboarder and actress Sarah Taibah to showcase the sportswear brand’s iconic sneakers.

It is the first time a major brand has shot a campaign at the UNESCO heritage site.

 

Topics: Adidas

