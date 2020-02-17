This is the UAE salon behind Ivanka Trump’s hair

DUBAI: The President of the United States’ daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, touched down in the UAE this week to deliver a keynote speech at the official opening of the Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) held at the city’s Madinat Jumeirah on Sunday.

For the occasion, Trump donned a mustard-colored satin tie-front midi dress from Jonathan Simkhai paired with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps as she praised gender equality progress in the region.

When it came to her hair, the former model and senior political advisor opted to keep her recently-debuted chunky highlights sleek and center-parted, courtesy of Dubai-based salon LaLoge, which was entrusted as Trump’s official hairstylist during her whirlwind Dubai visit.

The cult salon, which was founded by Emirati businesswoman Reem Abou Samra, is currently one of the most buzz-worthy beauty lounges in the UAE, and boasts two locations, including the newly-opened hot spot at The Address Sky View. In addition to hair, the luxury salon also offers nail and facial services— Though it’s unknown whether the beauty parlour was also responsible for Trump’s lit-from-within skin.