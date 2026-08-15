Syria expands European air links with new Berlin-Damascus route

DAMASCUS: Damascus International Airport is preparing to receive the first direct flight operated by German airline Sundair from Berlin on Saturday, marking a new step toward restoring regular direct air connectivity between the Syrian and German capitals.

Omar Hosari, head of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said in a post on X that the launch of the route is part of the authority’s efforts to reconnect Syrian airports with European destinations and expand Syria’s international air transport network.

He added that the new route will facilitate passenger travel, particularly for the Syrian community in Germany, while supporting tourism, economic exchange and broader ties between the two countries.

The route is part of efforts to restore direct connections between Syria and European destinations, and expand the range of international flights operating to and from Syrian airports.

Earlier on Friday, Hosari said that the first regular direct flights between Germany’s Cologne and Deir Ezzor are scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, with German airline LEAV Aviation scheduled to operate its first flight at a rate of one per week.

Hosari earlier said that the arrival of the first flights by three international airlines at Aleppo International Airport is an important step that reflects the accelerating recovery of the Syrian civil aviation sector and the restoration of the airport’s role as a regional air transport hub.

The routes reflect growing confidence among international carriers in the Syrian civil aviation sector, and also confirm the success of efforts to reconnect Syria with regional and international air transport networks, he added.

The authority is working to attract more airlines, expand the network of destinations and strengthen the role of Aleppo International Airport as a main gateway linking Syria with the world, Hosari said.