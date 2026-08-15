You are here

  • Home
  • Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down

Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down

Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down
Union SG’s Charles Vanhoutte, right, and Anan Khalaili, center, fight for the ball against Glimt’s Philip Zinckernagel during the Europa League opening phase match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, on Oct. 3, 2024. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqdz3

Updated 15 August 2026 22:27
AP
Follow

Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down

Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down
  • British media reported the transfer fee was $28m
  • Marotta said: “Italy has very strict legislation protecting players’ health”
Updated 15 August 2026 22:27
AP
Follow

LONDON: Crystal Palace announced the signing of Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday, weeks after the Israel winger’s proposed move to Inter Milan broke down.
The 21-year-old Khalaili, who primarily plays on the right, signed a five-year deal “subject to international clearance,” the Premier League team said on their website.
British media reported the transfer fee was 24.5 million euros ($28 million).
The transfer comes a month after Inter president Giuseppe Marotta said at a press conference that Khalaili had not been given medical clearance to join after the sides had agreed on a transfer.
Marotta said: “Italy has very strict legislation protecting players’ health, with decisions made by an independent body rather than the club’s medical staff. We have to abide by this decision.”
Inter’s loss is seemingly Palace’s gain.
Khalaili developed at hometown club Maccabi Haifa before moving to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgum in 2024.
Khalaili has made 16 appearances for Israel. He is the fifth summer signing for Palace after Óscar Mingueza, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Dwight McNeil and Evann Guessand.

Topics: Crystal Palace Anan Khalaili English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano out of shadow of big-city neighbors in Conference League final
Sport

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano out of shadow of big-city neighbors in Conference League final

Chelsea fined $13m, handed suspended transfer ban for breaching agent rules
Sport

Chelsea fined $13m, handed suspended transfer ban for breaching agent rules

Latest updates

Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham

Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham

What We Are Reading Today: ‘How to Make a Home’

Photo/Supplied

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans

Lebanese sports journalist urges Man United to condemn Israeli strike that killed two club fans

Syria arrests former Assad officer convicted in Austria for torture

Syria arrests former Assad officer convicted in Austria for torture

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.