You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon pins hopes on first oil exploration

Lebanon pins hopes on first oil exploration

The drilling ship Tungsten Explorer is seen off the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, on Feb. 26, 2020. The vessel is scheduled to start later this week the first oil and gas exploration drills off the Lebanese coast. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mekzg

Updated 26 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon pins hopes on first oil exploration

  • Tungsten Explorer drilling ship will be docked in Lebanon’s special economic zone to carry out the drilling of the first exploration well for oil or gas
  • French company Total said the drilling will continue for two months off the coast of Keserwan-Jbeil district
Updated 26 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has described the potential discovery of oil under the country’s seabed as “the initiation of the Lebanese people’s dream.”

In the coming days, the Tungsten Explorer drilling ship will be docked in Lebanon’s special economic zone — about 30 km north of Beirut — to carry out the drilling of the first exploration well for oil or gas.

French company Total said the well located off the coast of Keserwan-Jbeil district “will be drilled at a depth of 1,500 meters from the sea surface. The drilling aims to explore reservoirs located at a depth exceeding 2,500 meters below the seabed.”

The Lebanese are pinning their hopes on the exploration of an area on the seabed called Block 4, which could revive the ailing economy. This event was the central focus of a message delivered by Aoun on Wednesday, in which he said it could “have a positive impact on the national economy and reduce negative repercussions.”

A delegation of officials from Total briefed Aoun on arrangements made “to begin the drilling operation within the next few hours,” according to Rafic Chlala, the president’s media adviser.

The drilling operations could last about two months, according to a company estimate.

The head of Total’s exploration and production in the MENA region, Stephane Michel, said: “If you think the drilling process looks easy, I assure you that it is not the case at 1,500 to 2,000 meters below the seabed. This is very complicated.

“We are doing it in a country where all the legal frameworks have been created. Multiple complex licenses have been prepared. This is a very important task. We are proud to have helped Lebanon take this path in an effective and expeditious manner, and I confirm that everything has been dealt with transparently and efficiently.”

Chairman of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration Walid Nasr said: “The logistics base in the port of Beirut and helicopters at Beirut’s airport are ready for the drilling operations, and all required environmental licenses have been secured in the necessary time.”

Nasr added: “Members of the Lebanese Army, public security and customs will be on board the ship to secure all the requirements for the drilling operations. The drilling operations are estimated to last two months, in addition to two extra months to analyze the results. We hope that the results will be positive, and that we will find oil or gas in preparation for the second stage. Preparations are underway for Block 9, in which drilling operations will be taking place this year as well.”

Drilling operations in Block 9 had been scheduled to begin before Block 4, but Block 9 includes a disputed part with Israel. Lebanon adheres to reaching, through American mediation, an agreement on both maritime and land borders with Israel. Lebanon and Israel are officially in a state of war and there is no demarcation of the land or sea borders between them.

Lebanon had signed contracts with three companies: French Total, Italian Eni and Russian Novatek to explore oil and gas in two areas in regional waters. Last April, a second licensing course for oil and gas exploration was launched in five other areas.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard said during her meeting with Aoun on Wednesday that the US supports Lebanon, considering that it “has reached a turning point.”

Richard said in a statement: “There is no reason why this country — that has many blessings, including amazing human resources — not to have a modern waste management system, 24/7 electricity for all, as well as one armed force under the state’s control, and a growing economy, in 2020.”

The US diplomat added: “Difficult decisions must be made, and everyone will have to bear some burden. It is an opportunity to chart a new path that will make this country realize its full potential as a modern and prosperous member of the international community.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there: Finance Minister Le Maire
Middle-East
Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis

Saudi fund shells out to help US cellular seafood pioneer

Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi fund shells out to help US cellular seafood pioneer

  • KBW Ventures joins ‘visionary’ $20m backing for San Diego food innovator
Updated 27 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: A California innovative food company that produces seafood directly from fish cells is stepping up expansion plans with backing from “visionary investors” including KBW Ventures, the Saudi investment fund founded by Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal.

BlueNalu, based in San Diego, on Wednesday announced the completion of its $20 million Series A round of funding.

The financing will allow the company to develop a pilot production facility in San Diego, expand its worldwide staff, implement strategic alliances for global operations and prepare for its market launch.

The Series A round is co-led by Stray Dog Capital, CPT Capital, New Crop Capital and Clear Current Capital, each of which took part in BlueNalu’s seed round. The company secured $4.5 million in 2018 and has attracted investors from 11 nations so far, demonstrating global interest in the firm’s potential.

New investors include KBW Ventures, which supports innovative companies, such as BlueNalu, that have potential for growth and can sustainably feed the world.

BlueNalu’s A round attracted a significant number of strategic investors offering expertise and infrastructure in supply chain, operations, sales, marketing and distribution.

Strategic investors include global supply chain leaders that will provide guidance and raw material expertise to BlueNalu. These include Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquafeed, and Griffith Foods, a global product development partner to the food industry, with expertise in market insights, food science, culinary and sensory optimization.

Strategic investors also include organizations with expertise in operations, sales, and distribution, including Pulmuone, a leader in healthy lifestyle and sustainable food products with distribution in Asia and North America; Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, a global investor and supplier of goods and services, including foods; Rich Products Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Rich Products Corporation, a leading supplier of icings, cakes, pizza, desserts, appetizers and bakery products.

FASTFACTS

• BlueNalu announced the completion of its $20 million Series A round of funding.

• The financing will allow the company to develop a pilot production facility in San Diego, expand its worldwide staff, implement strategic alliances for global operations and prepare for its market launch.

• The company secured $4.5 million in 2018 and has attracted investors from 11 nations so far, demonstrating global interest in the firm’s potential.

“BlueNalu has made considerable progress toward bringing cell-based seafood products to the world,” said Lou Cooperhouse, the company’s president and CEO.

“We have designed and executed a platform technology in which we will ultimately offer a broad array of sustainable cell-based seafood products to consumers, and our team has been extremely focused on implementing systems and processes that will be needed for cost-effective, large-scale production.

“We are thankful to the committed group of visionaries who participated in our earlier financing round and have invested again in this round, and we are eager to form partnerships with these five strategic investors, so that we can launch our cell-based seafood products in nations around the world,” he added.

“BlueNalu has demonstrated global leadership in cell-based seafood, and has the team, expertise, strategy and networks that are key to its success,” said Chuck Laue, co-founder and chair of Stray Dog Capital.

“As global demand for seafood continues to increase, and our supply continues to be compromised, we are excited at the potential for BlueNalu to play a significant role in feeding the planet in the decades to come.”

“BlueNalu has achieved a number of milestones in a short period of time, and we are proud to have backed this company since its origins,” said Chris Kerr, chief investment officer of New Crop Capital.

“We have seen extremely rapid global growth in plant-based foods, and BlueNalu is clearly at the forefront of this next generation of alternative proteins that many are predicting will have considerable growth and significant market penetration in the coming years.

“BlueNalu will offer a sustainable solution to consumers, free of mercury and environmental contaminants that will support the health, sustainability and biodiversity of our ocean. This is clearly a win-win-win for human health, sea life and for our planet,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development seafood

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project aims to make Kingdom self-sufficient in seafood production

Latest updates

Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority
French envoy meets Qassim governor, praises development in region
Saudi Arabia saves ancient tree
G20 foreign ministers’ commitment to inclusion of women in finance welcomed
What We Are Reading Today: Steadfast Democrats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.