Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence

Vice President Mike Pence with, from left, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Coast Guard Vice Adm. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • Officials said on Friday that 22 new cases had been confirmed in New York state
  • Pence is leading the US response to the novel coronavirus
WASHINGTON: Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and dozens of lawmakers also attended.

The influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee said in an email to attendees, speakers and congressional offices that the infected pair had traveled from New York to go to the March 1-3 event.

“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the Coronavirus,” AIPAC said in the message, posted to its Twitter account.

Officials said on Friday that 22 new cases had been confirmed in New York state, mostly in a Westchester County cluster north of New York City, bringing the total to 44.

“We have continued to remain in constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department which is coordinating with the New York Health Department, and national health authorities,” AIPAC added.

AIPAC circulated a statement later Friday it attributed to Washington health authorities saying no immediate risk to attendees had been identified. DC Public Health was unavailable for comment.

The event attracted several high-profile attendees including Pence, Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Democratic former White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg.

Pence is leading the US response to the novel coronavirus.

Lawmakers from all political stripes make an annual pilgrimage of sorts to AIPAC to pledge their support for the state of Israel on a grand stage.
About 18,000 people had been expected to travel from across the US to attend the conference, which typically attracts around two-thirds of the members of Congress.

Attendees swamped Capitol Hill in their hundreds during the event.

“If you test positive for Coronavirus, we urge you to inform your local health authorities so they can properly coordinate the response to this situation with the appropriate health authorities,” AIPAC said.

The virus has now killed more than 3,450 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations since the outbreak first emerged in China in December. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in China.

JAKARTA: Indonesia is set to host Taliban representatives at a religious scholars’ conference in support of the Afghan peace process, officials told Arab News.
Their attendance at the event follows the signing of a deal between the armed group and the US last month aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.  It will be held after Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in May.
“We are planning to (host the conference), everything is in process,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Arab News, adding that the conference sought to strengthen the role of religious scholars for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan. “We were with the Indonesian Ulema Council in Doha two weeks ago to discuss the preparations.”
The conference is expected to attract 20 representatives from Afghanistan and 20 from the host country. The first such summit was held in Bogor, West Java, in May 2018. It was a trilateral meeting with representatives from Pakistan, but the Taliban was not present.
Muhyiddin Junaidi, head of the international relations department at the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), said that when the council’s delegation met Afghan Taliban leaders in Doha they had expressed their readiness to attend the scholars’ conference.
“I think this is a good initiative, as Indonesia can contribute to the ulema’s capacity-building and diplomacy because the ulema play an important role in Afghanistan and people listen to them,” he told Arab News.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani requested Indonesia’s support in the peace process during his visit to Jakarta in April 2017. The initiative to support the process through religious scholars arose after a delegation from the Afghan High Peace Council visited Indonesia in November that year.

We were with the Indonesian Ulema Council in Doha two weeks ago to discuss the preparations.

Retno Marsudi, Indonesian foreign minister

While the Afghan Taliban refused to attend the Bogor conference in 2018, last July the group’s leadership was in Jakarta and held a series of under-the-radar meetings with then-vice president Jusuf Kalla and leaders of the MUI and Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama.
This year’s ulama conference is expected to involve women as well. According to Marsudi, women’s empowerment was part of Indonesia’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan.
She was in Kabul on Sunday to launch the Indonesia-Afghan Women’s Solidarity Network and said that empowering women means empowering the nation, and that investing in women also meant investing in peace.
During the visit, the Indonesian foreign minister was given the Medal of Malalai by Ghani for her role in the peace process and improving Afghan-Indonesian relations.
“I feel so honored to receive the award. This is actually for Indonesia because conflict resolution remains to be part of our foreign policy, and we contribute whatever we can do. Especially in Afghanistan, we are consistent in focusing on women’s empowerment issues,” Marsudi said.

