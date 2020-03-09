You are here

Saudi designer Yousef Akbar: Foray into fashion was a ‘coincidence’

The Saudi-born designer says his foray into fashion was a mere coincidence. (Supplied)
Khaoula Ghanem

  • While Akbar admits that he always loved fashion, the thought of pursuing it as a fully fledged career never even crossed his mind
DUBAI: Saudi-born designer Yousef Akbar’s foray into fashion was, he says, a complete coincidence. 

During his final year of studies at the University of Sydney, where he was completing a master’s in supply chain management, the womenswear designer decided he wanted to learn how to make a jacket. 

“I thought: I only have one semester left, why don’t I learn something new?” he recalls to Arab News. Akbar, who is based between Saudi Arabia and Australia, went on to apply for what he thought was a quick fashion course at Sydney’s Ultimo TAFE, but actually turned out to be a four-year fashion degree.




Yousef Akbar Spring 2018 collection. (Supplied)

“I thought I was just going to learn how to make a jacket and get out. I didn’t think I would obtain a degree in fashion design,” he said. 

While Akbar admits that he always loved fashion, the thought of pursuing it as a fully fledged career never even crossed his mind. 

However, by the end of the first year in the program, the designer knew he wanted to launch his own label. “At first I was devastated to discover that tailoring and how to make jackets were skills you acquire in the second year and that I had to stay in the program for a whole year and learn all these ‘boring’ things when all I wanted to do was create a jacket,” he reveals. 

“But by the end of the first year, I loved it so much. I thought, ‘what a great coincidence.’ I didn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Not only was the designer able to pick up the skills required to create a jacket, he also got to sharpen his fashion design knowledge, learning everything from concept creation and tailoring to sewing, draping, pattern-making and even a little bit of fashion marketing. 




Yousef Akbar Spring 2018 collection. (Supplied)

Akbar graduated in 2015 as one of the top students in his class. As a result, the designer received the opportunity to showcase his collection during Australia Fashion Week. 

The contemporary evening wear designer’s pieces went on to be worn by the likes of US singer Kelly Rowland and model and author Chrissy Teigen, who made headlines in a daring black long-sleeve gown with a cutout back and two hip-high slits, held together by safety pins from his resort 2017 collection, that ultimately catapulted Akbar into the limelight. 




Chrissy Teigen wearing Yousef Akbar. (AFP)

The international recognition no doubt helped the designer clinch the top spot in Not Just a Label’s competition in partnership with Fashion Forward Dubai. 

The Saudi-born couturier beat out 169 other applicants to secure his own runway show at the upcoming Fashion Forward in April. 

“Showing in Dubai is something that I’ve always wanted to do but I’ve never had the opportunity,” says the designer of his Middle Eastern debut. “When I woke up to see that I had won the competition, I was really surprised,” he admits.

As for what the audience can expect? “I will be showing 15 looks,” he revealed.  “There will be lots of embellishments, draping and silks. The runway show will be colorful and sparkly.”

His main goal is to showcase something that guests will think about long after the show is over. “You’ll see something that will be different and memorable. That’s always my aim — and to make you want to buy it, of course.”

