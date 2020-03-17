Saudi Embassy urges citizens in Cairo to follow measures to fight virus

CAIRO: The Saudi Embassy in Cairo has urged its citizens to follow all precautionary steps to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus.

The embassy called on Saudis currently in Egypt to avoid crowded areas and commercial malls, as well as follow instructions from local authorities to confront the virus.

The embassy also said in light of Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to halt flights between the Kingdom and different parts of the world, Saudis in Egypt are urged to stay at their homes until further notice.