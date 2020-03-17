You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Embassy urges citizens in Cairo to follow measures to fight virus

Saudi Embassy urges citizens in Cairo to follow measures to fight virus

The minarets of Sultan Hassan Mosque and the Al-Rifa'i Mosque are seen as a traffic jam forms during a sandstorm in Cairo, Egypt January 6, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hxx9

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Embassy urges citizens in Cairo to follow measures to fight virus

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Saudi Embassy in Cairo has urged its citizens to follow all precautionary steps to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus.

The embassy called on Saudis currently in Egypt to avoid crowded areas and commercial malls, as well as follow instructions from local authorities to confront the virus.

The embassy also said in light of Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to halt flights between the Kingdom and different parts of the world, Saudis in Egypt are urged to stay at their homes until further notice.

Topics: Egypt Cairo

Related

Middle-East
Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

Updated 17 March 2020
Reuters

Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus

  • The king gave the PM powers under a defense law enacted in times of war and disasters to enforce curfews
Updated 17 March 2020
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah approved a law that gives the government sweeping powers to enforce a state of emergency to help it combat the spread of coronavirus, state media said.
The king sealed a royal decree that gave the Prime Minister Omar Razzaz extraordinary powers under a defense law enacted in times of war and disasters to enforce curfews, closing businesses and placing restrictions on freedom of movement of people.
In a letter to Razzaz, the monarch said he approved the law to help combat the virus without infringing on citizens political and civil rights.

Topics: Jordan China Coronavirus coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi Embassy urges citizens in Cairo to follow measures to fight virus
PM Khan describes coronavirus as a 'war' nation will defeat collectively
Manchester bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder
Jordan’s monarch approves a state of emergency law to combat coronavirus
US will designate head of Daesh as a global terrorist - Secretary of State Pompeo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.