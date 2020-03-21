The Internet is thanking Bella Hadid for The Weeknd’s new album

DUBAI: Canadian singer The Weeknd released his hotly-anticipated fourth studio album “After Hours” on Friday and fans are convinced that the 14-track EP was inspired by part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid.

The R&B crooner — who was born Abel Tesfaye — and the model have had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship since 2015. Though the current relationship status of the couple, who called it quits again in August 2019, remains up in the air, fans have theorized after dissecting the Grammy-winning artist’s new work, that he still has Hadid on his mind.

On the track, "Escape From LA," fans couldn't help but notice the artist's apparent reference to the California-bred beauty with the line, "She got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck," considering the 23-year-old is a collaborator with the brand.

In “Too Late,” the singer croons “Sources say that we’re done, how would they know?” Fans think this line alludes to the artist’s frustration with the media’s constant scrutiny over the status of his relationship with the model.

Meanwhile, “Save Your Tears” seems to address a run-in that the former couple reportedly had just ten days after breaking up. The two ran into each other at Catch One nightclub in Los Angeles after their breakup in August 2019 and Hadid reportedly left minutes after The Weeknd arrived. He reflects on the purported incident, singing “I saw you dancing in a crowded room/ You look so happy when I’m not with you/ But then you saw me, caught you by surprise/ A single teardrop falling from your eyes.”

He continues on the second verse, “You could’ve asked me why I broke your heart/ You could’ve told me that you fell apart/ But you walked past me like I wasn’t there.”

after hours is a masterpiece. everyone say thank you bella hadid — prettygirl (@angesouI) March 20, 2020

While neither star has commented on the social media speculation over the music, social media users are certainly convinced that Hadid had a lot to do with The Weeknd's latest work.

As one fan tweeted, “Bella Hadid you really make this man write the most beautiful songs, thank you for your service my queen.”

Indeed, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Dutch-Palestinian model has served as a muse for The Weeknd’s music — she even starred in the singer’s 2015 music video for “In the Night.”