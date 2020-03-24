You are here

  • Home
  • 64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

The Samora Machel Bridge spanning the Zambezi River at Tete, Mozambique. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j68rf

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

  • The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on a truck
  • Mozambique is generally seen as a smuggling corridor for migrants seeking to make their way to South Africa
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

MAPUTO: Sixty-four migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday, crammed inside a freight container in the northwestern Mozambican province of Tete, a senior hospital official said.
The victims were discovered in a blue cargo container loaded on a truck. They were surrounded by survivors.
Temperatures in Tete currently hover around 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit).
“A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived,” the official, who asked not be named as he did not have the authority to speak to the media, told AFP.
“The cause of death is presumed to be asphyxiation.”
A picture showed a few survivors sitting surrounded by corpses, and another showed hospital workers with white plastic aprons and blue face masks, preparing to offer first aid to survivors and offload the bodies.
The bodies were taken to a local morgue.
Provincial immigration spokesman Amelia Direito told reporters in Tete that all the 78 aboard were Ethiopian men, of whom 64 suffocated to death.
“The truck driver and his assistant (both Mozambicans) have been arrested by the police,” said Direito.
She said the driver told police he had been promised 30,000 meticais (about $500, €460) to transport the men.
Police have launched a manhunt for “the intermediary who facilitated the illegal entry of the Ethiopians into the country,” she said.
The foreign ministry in Addis Ababa said it had “confirmed through the Ethiopian embassy in South Africa that many Ethiopians traveling inside a vehicle from Malawi to Mozambique have died.”
It said it was working to establish the numbers of the dead and their identities.
“The ministry expresses deep sadness at the tragedy and extends a message of strength to the family and friends of the deceased,” it said.
Mozambique is generally seen as a smuggling corridor for migrants seeking to make their way to South Africa.
South Africa — the continent’s most industrialized country — is a magnet for poor migrants not only from neighboring countries such as Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but even nations further afield, such as Ethiopia.

Topics: Ethiopia Mozambique migrants

Related

World
Horn of Africa migrants flock to Yemen despite conflict: UN
World
Attacks on S. Africa migrants spread

US could overtake Europe as coronavirus epicenter: WHO

Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AFP

US could overtake Europe as coronavirus epicenter: WHO

  • The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States has the potential to exceed that in Europe
  • The pandemic began in China in December but the epicenter has since shifted from Asia to Europe
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States has the potential to exceed that in Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday as the number of reported US cases surges.
The pandemic began in China in December but the epicenter has since shifted from Asia to Europe.
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters during a virtual press conference that 85 percent of the new cases reported to the global body overnight had come from Europe and the United States, now the two “main drivers of the outbreak.”
The latest WHO coronavirus daily situation report — published late Monday, before the overnight figures — showed that Europe reported 20,131 new cases in the preceding 24 hours, while the United States reported 16,354, more than doubling its total caseload.
Asked whether the United States could overtake Europe as the epicenter of COVID-19, Harris said: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in the number of cases from the US, so it does have that potential.
“We cannot say that that is the case yet but it does have that potential.
“They have a very large outbreak and an outbreak increasing in intensity.”
The WHO’s Monday daily update showed European countries with 171,424 total infections and 8,743 deaths (up 1,318), while the United States reported a total of 31,573 infections and 402 fatalities (up 201).
Harris said that due to the incubation period, the rise in case numbers reflected a surge in transmissions taking place up to five days prior.
“Each individual infecting two to three other people takes about three to five days, so we’re seeing what happened three or four days ago, or five days ago in many countries,” Harris explained.
The numbers show that in the United States, “a week ago there was a lot of transmission.”
Despite the surging case numbers, Harris said there were also some “very big positives” emerging from America.
“Testing is being ramped up; there are more efforts to isolate, care for every confirmed case and trace and quarantine people,” she said.
“And also a very, very strong community mobilization. There are some extremely heartwarming and fantastic stories coming out of the US about what people are doing for each other.”
According to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT Tuesday from official sources, COVID-19 has now infected more than 386,000 people worldwide, and killed nearly 17,000 of them since the outbreak began.

Topics: US Europe WHO China Coronavirus

Related

Latest updates

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique
US could overtake Europe as coronavirus epicenter: WHO
Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'
Paolo Maldini and Prince Albert II of Monaco among celebrities testing positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia records first coronavirus death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.