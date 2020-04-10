You are here

Moscow stretched ‘to limit’ by virus cases

A woman wearing a protective suit carries googles and a disinfectant sprayer as she walks in downtown Moscow on April 8, 2020. (AFP)
  • The densely populated capital with more than 12 million residents has the largest outbreak in Russia, with 7,822 confirmed coronavirus cases
  • The number in Moscow’s hospitals has doubled since last week and more than 85 percent of these patients have pneumonia
MOSCOW: Moscow’s hospitals and ambulance service are working at peak capacity after a sharp rise in those hospitalized with serious coronavirus complications, a senior city official said Friday.
The densely populated capital with more than 12 million residents has the largest outbreak in Russia, with 7,822 confirmed coronavirus cases out of a national total of almost 12,000.
The number in Moscow’s hospitals has doubled since last week and more than 85 percent of these patients have pneumonia, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova was quoted as saying on the city virus task force’s Telegram account.
Moscow is not sending people with mild symptoms to hospitals. Those who test positive are monitored through online video consultations.
“Along with the growing numbers of people who are seriously ill, pressure has grown sharply on the capital’s health service. Our inpatient facilities and ambulance service are now working at their limits,” Rakova said.
Moscow has been under a lockdown since March 30 with residents only allowed to leave their homes for essential work, to buy food and medicine or to walk dogs within a radius of 100 meters. Driving private cars is permitted, however.
Meanwhile Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned that the epidemic was not even close to its peak.
“I can tell you for sure: there hasn’t been any peak yet. We are more in the foothills of this peak, not even in the middle,” Sobyanin, who is also the head of a taskforce coordinating regional responses, told the RIA Novosti news agency.
He said Russia had gained time with its anti-virus measures and was two to four weeks behind on the curve compared with countries suffering major epidemics.
“We have that time lag so we can prepare better for the blow that is coming our way,” the mayor said.
Moscow is rushing to construct a new virus hospital with 500 beds from scratch in a few weeks. It is due to open this month.

Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread

  • The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices
  • They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON: Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into a system that catalogs other phones they have been near.
The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices.
They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the sometimes deadly respiratory disease associated with the novel coronavirus.
The technology will first be available in mid-May as software tools available to contact tracing apps endorsed by public health authorities. However, Apple and Google also plan to build the tracking technology directly into their underlying operating systems in the coming months so that users do not have to download any apps to begin logging nearby phones.
The companies said the technology will not track the location or identity of users, but instead will only capture data about when users’ phones have been near each other, with data being decrypted on the user’s phone rather than the companies’ servers. GPS location data is not part of the effort, the companies said.
Governments worldwide have been scrambling to develop or evaluate software meant to improve the normally labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials go to recent contacts of an infected person and ask them to self-quarantine or get tested.
Several health technology experts have said the involvement of Apple and Google would be a massive boost to their efforts, as contact tracing apps from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others struggled to make their apps work across competing operating systems.

