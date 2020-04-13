You are here

Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus

First aid workers wearing protectional equipment sits in an ambulance on April 12, 2020 in Istanbul, during a two-day curfew to prevent the spread of the epidemic COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
ANKARA: Three Turkish prisoners have died from the coronavirus, Turkey’s justice minister said Monday as he announced the first cases of convicts diagnosed with the disease.
A total of 17 convicts in five open prisons have contracted the virus, Abdulhamit Gul told reporters in Ankara.
“Three of them unfortunately died during their treatment in hospital,” he said.
Some convicts are sent to open prisons toward the end of their sentences to serve out the remainder of their punishment as the state prepares them for release.
They are given permission to leave for temporary periods and must accept work, according to the Civil Society in Penal System Association.
Thirteen of the sick convicts are in a good condition in hospital, Gul said, but one prisoner with chronic diseases remains in intensive care.
He did not give any further details on where the prisoners were but insisted the necessary precautions had been taken in every jail.
“There are no positive cases in closed prisons,” he added.
Turkey has nearly 57,000 COVID-19 infections and around 1,200 have died, according to health ministry figures published Sunday.
The confirmation of positive cases came before Turkish lawmakers were expected to continue debating Monday a draft law to release 90,000 inmates from overcrowded prisons.
Human rights groups have criticized the proposal because it will not include political prisoners charged under Turkey’s controversial anti-terrorism laws.

UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
AP

UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

  • Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Monday the British prime minister is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 and, on the advice of his doctors, is “not immediately returning to work” and will follow their advice on when he should return.

Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of the capital.

James Slack confirmed that Johnson has now tested negative for the coronavirus and denied that the government had downplayed the seriousness of Johnson’s condition.

 

 

"He was only released from hospital yesterday and any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team," Slack said. 

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular hospital ward. After leaving the hospital, Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service for saving his life when it could have “gone either way.”

Slack said Johnson spoke over the weekend to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the prime minister during his illness.

