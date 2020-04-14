You are here

  • Home
  • How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?

How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?

A family takes a walk in the upscale neighborhood of Zamalek, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mm43a

Updated 14 April 2020
LAILA MOHAMMED

How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?

  • Despite the strict government measures and the constant media appeals, Egyptian streets are crowded most of the day, basically until the curfew starts at 8 p.m. The nighttime curfew was recently extended for a second time
Updated 14 April 2020
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Egyptians are taking different approaches towards dealing with the coronavirus disease.
There are those who follow the government’s instructions and that of the Ministry of Health to a tee, so much so that they seem obsessed.
There is also an indifferent lot, probably the majority of the country’s 100 million people, who deal with the spread of the virus nonchalantly, due to either lack of awareness of the severity of the pandemic or the nature of the Egyptian character, which believes in fate.
A third category is obligated to deal with the virus due to the nature of their profession or their economic circumstances.
“I haven’t seen the streets for the past month except to get the most basic necessities,” Mohamed Abdel-Karim, a journalist, told Arab News.
“Be very careful in dealing with others in the supermarket and other stores. I fear for my children and my wife, and we take great care regarding safety and hygiene at home,” Abdel-Karim said.
“I think that the UAE has suspended selling newspapers because it may contribute to spreading the virus. In Egypt this did not happen,” Abdel-Karim said. He called on newspapers in Egypt to suspend printing, saying that only websites should publish news. “When the crisis is over, print newspapers can return,” Abdel-Karim said.
“I am anxious, and what I see in the world obliges me to be extra careful in fear for my life and my children,” Abdel-Karim said. “I go out every day to the market to buy the needs of the home,” Zeinab Wafik, 48, a housewife, said. “Everyone in my neighborhood goes out like I do. I see some people wearing face masks but the majority do not.
“How long one lives is in the hands of God. If God wants someone to get hurt, He will not wait for the virus, and if He wants to take a soul, then He will,” Wafik said.
“I always wash and clean whatever I buy from the market. There is absolutely nothing new in what I do. I don’t know about ethanol. I use chlorine, similar to many of my neighbors,” a mother of three said.
Despite the strict government measures and the constant media appeals, Egyptian streets are crowded most of the day, basically until the curfew starts at 8 p.m. The nighttime curfew was recently extended for a second time.

SPEEDREAD

Despite the strict government measures and the constant media appeals, Egyptian streets are crowded most of the day, basically until the curfew starts at 8 p.m. The nighttime curfew was recently extended for a second time.

With the increasing number of people infected with the coronavirus in Egypt, the government is applying strict measures to prevent crowding but there are millions of Egyptians, given the nature of their work, who are forced to work in cramped conditions.
“I have to walk the streets every day in search of my livelihood,” deliveryman Ahmed Al-Najdi said.
Al-Najdi said that if he stays at home, he and his children will not find someone to feed them.
He called on the government to support the poor by exempting them from bills and debts, and to provide more financial support to help them overcome the crisis.
“We disinfect the restaurant, we wear hand and face guards, and carry ethyl alcohol bottles with us, and yet some customers are scared of dealing with us,” Al-Najdi said.
Dr. Suzy Ibrahim, head of the infection control team at Al-Zawya General Hospital in Cairo, suggested moderation when dealing with the spread of the virus, stressing that people should not be overly afraid of the pandemic.
“The fear must be controlled because it greatly affects immunity,” Ibrahim said.
“The most important thing is to prepare the immune system to deal with this virus in case of an infection, God forbid, and that is by playing sports, getting a good amount of sleep, eating healthily and avoiding fear because it weakens the immune system.”
By Saturday, the Health Ministry had the total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt at 1,939, with 146 deaths recorded.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s chief prosecutor late Sunday ordered 23 people to remain in detention for 15 days pending an investigation into blocking a road to a cemetery in a Nile Delta village to prevent the burial of a physician who died from the coronavirus. Public Prosecutor Hamada El-Sawy described preventing her burial as a “terrorist act.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Gaza opens Egypt crossing to returnees despite virus
Middle-East
Son of Egyptian coronavirus victim doctor recalls terror of mob attack

Health of Yemen’s only coronavirus case improves 

Updated 11 min 58 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Health of Yemen’s only coronavirus case improves 

  • The emergency committee has approved several measures to prevent the spread of the disease and preparing for a potential surge in cases
Updated 11 min 58 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA : Yemen’s health authorities have said the country’s only coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient is responding to treatments and breathing without assistance. 

The war-torn country is fighting to stem the spread of COVID-19 inside the city of Sheher in the southeastern province of Hadramout. 

Ali Al-Walidi, a spokesperson for the supreme national emergency committee, told Arab News that local authorities in the province of Hadramout, where the first case of the virus was detected on Friday, has approved several measures to prevent the spread of the disease and preparing for a potential surge in cases. 

“The situation is soothing and under the control thanks to great efforts by the local authority and the health office in the province,” he said, adding that health workers are observing the patient’s relatives and other people who came in contact with him. “Those people are in quarantine and are under the watch of the health office’s rapid teams,” he said. 

The province’s health office said two of the quarantined people tested negative for COVID-19 despite developing some symptoms. 

Al-Walidi said that due to a shortage of test kits, the health authorities preferred to quarantine the people who came in contact with the man and only test those who developed COVID-19 symptoms. “We will be testing all of the people who mixed with the man when more kits are available,” he added. 

BACKGROUND

Yemen officially announced the first case of the virus in the southern port city of Sheher, a 60-year-old official at the city’s seaport. Eighteen people were quarantined, including relatives and health workers who treated him at a local hospital.

Yemen officially announced the first case of the virus in the southern port city of Sheher, a 60-year-old official at the city’s seaport. Eighteen people were quarantined, including relatives and health workers who treated him at a local hospital. Another 300 people who mixed with his relatives and doctors were asked to isolate themselves at homes. 

Bracing for an explosion of cases, the governor of Hadramout Faraj Al-Bahsani opened a new field hospital in the eastern suburbs of Al-Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province. Officials said the 150-bed hospital is equipped with 10 ventilators and an intensive care unit of 10 beds. As many as 150 doctors, nurses and health workers trained on how to deal with COVID-19 patients would be deployed in the hospital. 

At the same time, workers wearing protective clothes have disinfected Al-Mukalla seaport, streets, parks and hospitals as local authorities imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to stop the spread of the disease in the province. Similar measures were imposed in other Yemeni provinces where markets were closed as people were asked to reduce social contact. 

Meanwhile, fighting broke out between the internationally recognized government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis despite the UN’s call to maintain a commitment to a recently agreed ceasefire. The Yemen Army said on Wednesday that government forces recaptured a strategic military base in the northern province of Al-Jawf that fell to the Houthis during the Saudi-led truce. 

Rabia Al-Qurashi, the army’s spokesman in Al-Jawf, told Arab News that Houthis exploited the halt of airstrikes by the Arab coalition to launch an attack on the government-controlled Al-Khanjar military base in Al-Jawf’s Khab and Sha’af district. “The troops are inside the base now after expelling the Houthis,” he said. Fighting also broke out in the central provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda and the southern province of Dhale. 

 

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen
Media
Yemen’s Houthis slammed for sentencing journalists to death

Latest updates

11 Iranian IRGC navy 'conducted dangerous and harassing approaches' of US military ships
Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4bn, as government eyes bond sale
India shuns Gulf producers, diverts oil to strategic reserves
Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier, hundreds infected
Health of Yemen’s only coronavirus case improves 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.