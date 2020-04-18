Wife of Sheikh Talal Al-Thani accuses Qatar of torturing husband, appeals to UN Human Rights council

LONDON: Detained Qatari royal Sheikh Talal Al-Thani’s wife, Asma Arian, has appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights over allegations that her husband is being tortured and ill-treated in custody, she said in a statement released Wednesday via video on her Twitter account.

Sheikh Talal, who has been detained for seven years, has not been charged and has been “different forms of torture and ill-treatment by the Qatari authorities,” she said in the statement released.

“Sheikh Talal has been imprisoned in extremely harsh conditions and in violation of his fundamental human rights. The mistreatment to which he has been subjected to has put his life in serious danger. It has also forcibly separated his younger children and myself,” she said

Sheikh Talal is the grandson of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani, the former Emir of Qatar who reigned from 1960 until 1972.

Sheikh Ahmad was then deposed by his cousin Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, the grandfather of Qatar’s current Emir Tamim bin Hamad.

Arian’s plea comes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to protests in prisons around the world over fears of an outbreak within them, including Qatar.

“I'm v worried re reports of Qatar refusing to test prisoners suspected of having #coronavirus. My husband has medical conditions & vulnerable. Human right groups must intervene to release him urgently & unconditionally. His life is in danger. Regime bears full responsibility,” Arian tweeted on March 29.

At a conference held by the Geneva Press Club in March last year, Rayyan said that tensions between family members escalated following the death of one of the founders of Qatar, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ahmed, after his exile in Saudi Arabia in 2008.

During this time, Sheikh Talal’s assets were frozen, with the inheritance he was due to receive after his father’s death withheld.

Rayyan, who married Sheikh Talal in 2007, said at the time that given his lack of access to any funds, he was unable to pay his debts and thus jailed.

“He was trapped into a conspiracy of signing cheques. It was a set up to make him go into business[es]. They managed to make him sign the cheques, and through that [he] was an easy target to put him in jail,” she said at the conference.

In an interview with Al Arabiya last year, Arian stated that the Qatari regime forced her and her family to live in dire conditions, where they were put in poor housing facilities and were “prevented from obtaining basic healthcare and education.”

The family, which lives in Arian’s native Germany, have been self-isolating which has been especially tough on them, she said in a tweet.

“The last few days have been tough with the children and I self-isolating at home in Germany because of #coronavirus. 7 days and we're finding the isolation hard. Even more thinking of my husband who has endured 7 years of arbitrary detention in the jails of Qatar,” the March 19 tweet read.

Her full statement:

On 12 March 2020, we submitted an urgent appeal to the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on behalf of Sheikh Talal bin Abdel Aziz bin Ahmad bin Ali Al-Thani, a senior member of the royal family and a grandson of the founder of Qatar.

Sheikh Talal has been imprisoned in extremely harsh conditions and in violation of his fundamental human rights. The mistreatment to which he has been subjected to has put his life in serious danger. It has also forcibly separated his younger children and myself.

Our urgent appeal details the different forms of torture and ill-treatment that the Qatari authorities inflicted and continue to inflict on Sheikh Talal with the intention of humiliating and punishing him for seeking to uphold his inheritance claim against members of the royal family.

The full details of the formal complaint are printing in my next tweet.

I continue to urge you all, especially Human Rights groups, to pressure the Qatari regime to preserve the human rights of my husband to torture.