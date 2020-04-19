You are here

  • Home
  • German Football League hopes to resume matches in May

German Football League hopes to resume matches in May

Leipzig’s Tyler Adams controls the ball during a recent German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqrdm

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

German Football League hopes to resume matches in May

  • The date is important as it would secure around €300 million ($326 million) from television deals alone, which could reportedly save some clubs from insolvency
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: The Bundesliga hopes to get the go-ahead from the German government to resume in May, yet a debate is raging as to whether there will be enough testing available for the coronavirus to keep players safe.
League football was suspended in mid-March in Germany until at least April 30 to help limit the spread of the virus, but the German Football League (DFL) hopes matches can resume early next month.
If the authorities give the green light, the Bundesliga could be the first top European league to restart and could potentially make German football the focus of a
global audience.
One proposal is for games to be played behind closed doors without spectators — dubbed “ghost games” in German — with each of the 36 clubs in the top two tiers testing their players, coaches and backroom staff every three to four days.
Only those players or staff who test positive for the coronavirus would be quarantined — not entire teams — with the league hoping the season can be completed by June 30.
The date is important as it would secure around €300 million ($326 million) from television deals alone, which could reportedly save some clubs from insolvency.
However, the plan to resume next month would require around 20,000 tests spread across the 36 teams — 18 clubs in the Bundesliga and the same number in the
second tier.
There are concerns that testing footballers would put unnecessary strain on the health system in Germany, which has 133,830 official cases of coronavirus and 3,868 deaths, according to Friday’s figures.
“We don’t have infinite testing capacities (in Germany),” virologist Ulf Dittmer told newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

There are many more important things than football at the moment.

Niklas Suele, Defender at Bayern Munich

“I don’t know whether it is ethically justifiable to carry out 20,000 tests on people who are not actually a risk group and who do not have symptoms.”
However, a senior figure from Berlin-based Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), which oversees 200 laboratories in Germany, says they could cope with the extra demand.
“Even if the 36 clubs were to test their staff every two days with 40-50 people involved, we would still be at less than half a percent of the testing capacity,” ALM board member Dr. Evangelos Kotsopoulos told German daily Bild.
“I also cannot imagine that the intention of the clubs is to use tests that would be medically necessary for other people.”
According to Bild, ALM’s figures for the 107 laboratories that most recently supplied data show testing has increased to 110,000 per day for a total of 550,000 tests per week.
However, there are also concerns about the quality of some testing.
Spiegel magazine reported Friday that 30 players and staff at Eintracht Frankfurt underwent two types of testing at the same time after two players and two coaches
became infected.
In seven cases —  almost a quarter of the samples — the results differed.
There are also voices within German football who question the return of the Bundesliga during the pandemic.
“An imminent continuation of the season would be sheer mockery of the rest of society,” said supporters’ group Fanszenen Deutschlands in a recent statement.
“Professional football has long been sick enough and should continue to be quarantined.”
In a sign of potential opposition from players, Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele said subsidiary SID in an interview “there are many more important things than football at the moment.”

Topics: GERMAN FOOTBALL TEAM

Related

Sport
Chelsea’s Willian cautious about resuming of season even without fans
Sport
Back-to-back racing overload as ‘not realistic,’ says Vettel

Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady

Karren Brady, Chief executive of West Ham
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady

  • Questions raised over training, testing of players, hygiene and medical protocols
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: West Ham Chief Executive Karren Brady claims the Premier League’s return date is still unclear despite hopes the top-flight season can restart in June.

The Premier League said on Friday that wrapping up the remaining 92 fixtures remains their goal, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis means no fixed schedule can be drawn up yet.
Brady’s West Ham were perilously placed in the English top flight when football was suspended, sitting above the relegation zone on only goal difference with nine games remaining.
“Players will have been able to retain some physical fitness at home,” Brady wrote in her column in The Sun.
“But if social-distancing rules are still in place, physical match-play training will not be allowed — you can’t tackle from two meters away.
“So, how match-fit will players be if the season commences, as we all hope it will, by mid-June?”
With most clubs having nine games left, it was reported that Friday’s meeting of the 20 clubs discussed finishing the season in a 40-day window.
There have been claims that clubs were told domestic seasons must end by July 31 and the 2020-21 campaign must start by the first week of September at the latest.
But Brady is adamant difficult questions over training, testing of players, hygiene and medical protocols will need to be resolved first.
The Premier League has been suspended since March and the UK’s lockdown is in place until May 7 at the earliest.

Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch.

Karren Brady, Chief executive of West Ham

Brady questioned how Premier League clubs could regularly test players for the virus when the same situation is not yet in place for all NHS workers.
She also highlighted a potential unfairness in some squads having a number of players in self-isolation.
“Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch,” she said.
“Everyone at the stadium — and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people — including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing.
“Then there is the issue of injuries. All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him?
“It can’t be to an NHS (UK National Health Service) hospital that is already under pressure and private hospitals are carrying out NHS procedures and not taking in injured footballers. So then what?“

Related

Sport
German Football League hopes to resume matches in May
Sport
Chelsea’s Willian cautious about resuming of season even without fans

Latest updates

Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady
German Football League hopes to resume matches in May
44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison
Turkey criticized over mass prisoner release legislation
UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.